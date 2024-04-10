UConn's second straight national title comes in dominant style, cementing the Huskies as a modern dynasty

GLENDALE, Ariz. There is Connecticut.

There is then a huge gap.

And then there's everyone.

The Huskies have no equal. We saw it for weeks; it just had to be made official Monday night when they scheduled a 40-minute basketball game for the latest victim, Purdue, to join the others who were hounded to annihilation by the Huskies. The best team in college basketball and the best program in college basketball won the national championship (75-60) for the second year in a row, bulldozer style.

“What could you say? We won. Again by a long shot,” Dan Hurley said bluntly.

Winning by a lot is all UConn knows how to do in the Big Dance. Hurley and the best staff in college basketball trained their Huskies to smell blood and defeat every team, every time, in every playoff game. In doing so, this 2023-24 UConn group has solidified its reputation and everlasting legacy as one of the best college basketball teams the past four decades have seen. At least.

“We wanted to give it our all so we could win absolutely everything,” Hurley said.

So much for the second-best team in sports, giving the best team in sports 40 minutes, or even 30 minutes of competitive action. Purdue was like the five other victims of UConn's bad side in this NCAA Tournament and the other six teams in last year's NCAA Tournament.

Total carnage.

Connecticut is the eighth school to win back-to-back titles, joining Oklahoma State (1945-46), Kentucky (1948-49), San Francisco (1955-56), Cincinnati (1961-62), UCLA (1964-65). , 1967-73), Duke (1991-92) and Florida (2006-07).

The basketball world pleaded for UConn to get drawn into a close game, but the Huskies adamantly refused for the 12th straight NCAA Tournament game to provide any drama. This outrageous cast lagged in the 2024 tournament for a total of 6 minutes and 22 seconds and never trailed in the second half. This is a sixth championship for UConn, all contested since 1999, now tying the program for third in history, alongside fellow blue blood North Carolina. (UCLA has 11, Kentucky has eight.)

How absurd these Huskies are, even more ridiculous than their predecessors, who were also their own kind of absurdity in the way they strutted to a 2023 championship behind a record streak of six wins by 13 points or more.This the team joined that team in the record books, but also outperformed its canine counterparts by putting on a three-week spectacle (UConn 2024 beat its opponents by 23.3 points; last year's Huskies crew had to pass by a margin victory rate of 20.0) which consolidated one of the most impressive titles the sport has ever seen.

Never.

“I think it’s one of the best two-year runs a program has ever had,” Hurley said.

Thirty-seven victories for only three defeats. Only 2011-22 Kentucky has won more games (38) as national champions.

Here's where we reach all-time territory: Connecticut's +140 point differential through six games is the highest in tournament history, besting the legendary 1995-96 Kentucky team that outclassed the sport this that year, the same way UConn outpaced its sport in 2024. The 74,423 souls inside State Farm Stadium bore witness to uncommon greatness. UConn became the fourth No. 1 seed to win a national title (the No. 1 overall seed started 20 years ago), the first since Louisville in 2013.

A 12th straight NCAA tournament victory by double figures/13+ points. This is a record that will probably never be broken. An all-time team I'd comfortably place in the top 10 since John Wooden retired in 1975. Don't take this dominance for granted. Don't normalize what has never been done before.

What the Huskies did this year is not supposed to happen.

The only other team to win consecutive title games by more than 15 points was UCLA from 1967 to 1969. Those victories featured Lew Alcindor, who is considered the greatest college player of all time. Speaking of legends, Hurley associates his name with the likes of Wooden, Iba, Rupp and Krzyzewski as back-to-back champions. They are all Hall of Famers. One day, Hurley will join them. This victory ensures that will happen.

UConn's Hassan Diarra was head and shoulders above Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn. Getty Images



Last year, UConn solidified its record as a blue blood. It was so convincing that we never heard about it this season or this tournament. This was accepted as fact. Because it is.

This title elevates the program's legacy to the status of a mini-dynasty. There will never be another UCLA under Wooden; these days are nestled in amber for eternity.

“I just think it's the best two-season run in a long, long time, just because of everything we lost to last year's team,” Hurley said. “To lose that much and, again, do what we did again, it's got to be as impressive a two-year stretch as any program before that did it before Duke. To me, that's more impressive than what Florida and Duke did because they brought all their teams back. We lost major players.

A dynasty in modern college basketball probably begins and ends with two in a row.

It's hard enough to win twice in a row. Consider that we are for good in the transfer portal era, with roster retention never returning to what it was for decades. Which coach will be able to do that? And do it by blowing up all the teams? We'll probably never see something like this again. The Huskies did more than just accomplish the rare feat of going back-to-back. It will become increasingly difficult to win national titles in the future.

It will be almost impossible to win two games in a row. No one matches UConn's two-year terror throughout the tournament, at least probably not for decades. It took 17 years to get another consecutive champion. Before Florida did it in 2007, it was 15 years apart from Duke. Before that, the time between UCLA in 1973 and Duke was 19 years.

And then again…

“We're going to focus on putting together a three-year series, not just a two-year series,” Hurley said.

Of course he did.

To think that Hurley and company achieved this after losing five of their top eight scorers. It's crazy. Really crazy. You're not supposed to be able to do that. UConn rebuilt itself stronger, better, more threatening and with a lethal tendency to rip off runs that buried teams.

Purdue was his last and final victim. The Boilermakers attempted just seven 3s, a stunner for a team that entered the night as the second-ranked 3-point offense in college basketball. Purdue's seven attempts from 3 are the fewest in a title game since UCLA in 1995. Purdue had made more than eight three-pointers in 330 consecutive games, dating back to 2015.

A masterful scout from Huskies assistant Luke Murray corralled Purdue's guards and reduced them to a one-man team.

This made an all-time performance from a two-time national player of the year fall well short of having any hope of winning. Zach Edey, one of the best college basketball players of the last 40 years, also had arguably the best game (37 points, 10 rebounds) in a losing title game attempt. He joins Bill Walton and Alcindor as the only players to ever score 30 and 10 in a title game.

But that didn't matter. UConn simply ran away.

“It took him 25 shots to get 37 points. That was the game plan, just limit the guards,” Final Four MVP Tristen Newton said.

Newton now bears the rare distinction of leading a team in scoring in two national title games, one of only seven players to ever do so. Don't say UConn doesn't have any stars. Newton was a first-team All-American and solidified a singular legacy in a program that builds on its historic credentials through seasons, tournaments and games.

This team is the best team in UConn history, let's be clear, it will age wonderfully. They constitute a benchmark to follow for all major teams. When games mattered most, they were never really threatened. They've turned breakouts into a thing of beauty.

The victories may have been boring, but the defeats were altogether legendary. Methodical. Tirelessly.

“I mean, damn, we’re going to try to replicate it again,” Hurley said. “We will maintain a championship culture. We are recruiting very talented high school freshmen. Our returning players, through player development, will take a big step forward. We will add strategically through the portal. I do don't think we're going anywhere.

And now, taking history into account, it's fair to call 2023-24 UConn a heavyweight among the giants that preceded it: 2017-18 Villanova, 2011-12 Kentucky, 2000-01 Duke, 1995-96 Kentucky, 1991-92 Duke. Keep going back. He had the experience, the size, the future NBA players and the Hall of Fame coach. A special team that we will appreciate more as we move away from this night.

Their legacy will live on forever. The feeling on the pitch after the made-for-TV celebrations ended was one of inevitability. Joy, but not disbelief. Monday night's finale seemed destined to last weeks, if not months. This is UConn's sport, and Dan Hurley is in charge from the mountaintop.

After Hurley cut the last string of the net, removed it from the edge, wrapped it around his neck and made his way from one end of the field to the other, he spoke as he crossed his emotions.

“I’m just trying to make sense of it all,” Hurley told me.

Then his mind immediately turned to what came next. As in: next season.

“Where is the East Regional next year?” Hurley asked a UConn staff member.

“Providence first.”

“So what ?”

“Newark.”

“Ah, Jersey!” Hurley said.

Barely 30 minutes after winning the 2024 title, he was already preparing for the next one. Hurley's brain isn't resting. The quest doesn't stop. After a while, as he walked on the field, he couldn't help but ask another question.

“Where is the Final Four?”