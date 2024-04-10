5 stylish women over 50 to follow for fashion inspiration





French actress Juliette Binoche, who recently starred in The new lookthe AppleTV+ series on the life of Christian Diorturned 60 last month and her story is as inspiring for her red carpet looks, worn while promoting her latest films and TV shows, as it is for the photos of her rubbing shoulders with fashion figureheads . like Miuccia Prada during industry festivals. @Juliette Binoche As well as championing luxury Irish designers such as Colin Burkeactress Kelly Rutherford gives a masterclass in polished, entirely contemporary style through the elevator selfies she posts on Instagram that feature a roster of impressive brands, mainstream and mid-tier stalwarts like Maje, Staud and By Malene Birger to fashion heavyweights like Hermès and Dior. @kellyrutherford We follow Paula Sutton as much for her wardrobe full of feminine dresses and vintage finds as for her enchanting taste in homewares and the garden at her home in the British countryside. Bookmark her page for instant summer inspiration. @hillhousevintage While Jenna Lyons might, these days, be known for her role on a reality TV show The Real Housewives of New York, fashion fans will remember her from her time as executive creative director at J Crew, where she arguably put the brand on the map for its preppy, quirky style. Lyons' look is distinctive: sharp tailoring, statement glasses and sleek pieces that always look cool rather than prim. @jennalyonsnyc We love Copenhagen-based Mette Srrig Andersen's dedication to a statement accessory. Plus his love of bright colors, playful shapes and unexpected combinations. A fervent fan of second-hand pieces, Srrig Andersen's style is based on vintage and second-hand pieces found at flea markets in Denmark or during her travels. @msorrig

