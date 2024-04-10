



There was a lot of perfection in Balenciagas' techniques and a feeling of timeless creation. It was truly radical in its form, and [how it wore] on the body. But also, some pieces are quite funny, explains Cristbal Balenciaga co-commissioner Gaspard of Mass. There is humor in the silhouettes; a balance with accessories and clothing that are very beautiful and sensual but contain elements of joy and play, he says. This spirited dichotomy between architectural minutia and abstract, futuristic elements of asymmetry manifests itself tangibly in the exhibition. At the height of exceptional clothing, Cristbal Balenciaga includes some of the master's signature silhouettes: in one exhibition, a creamy white silk number consisting of a strapless evening gown and matching U-shaped hat evokes the traditional costume of altar boys in the choir. In another, a one-shoulder tunic, crafted from burnt sienna jacquard silk and adorned with sheer rhinestones, sequins and pearls, exudes an undeniable, almost regal glamor, immediately catching the eye. Tailor-made for the presence of Dame Elizabeth Taylor at a Parisian. fete, the dress is a stunning archival example of Balenciaga's adoration of the female form. Given how extensively the house of Balenciaga has explored pioneering designs throughout its various eras, the archival exhibition provides the historical foundation necessary to better contextualize its most current iteration under the creative direction of Clothes founder Demna Gvasalia. For the curators, the exhibition is an invitation to discover what a fashion house is in Paris, but also to understand the Renaissance of the Balenciaga workshop from the 1930s to the present day. But it’s always the same thing, Gal Mamine told me as we walked through the show. The house still works the same way: working with your hands directly with the fabrics, even with the [modern] use of 3D computer technology. Sewing is the key word, because it is something very specific to design. It is important to reveal this to the public and to SCAD students. Balenciaga changed the paradigm of form through visionary imagination and engineering, challenging the parameters of what clothing could be. For contemporary designers and architects, the acclaimed work exhibited in Cristbal Balenciaga remains a shining example of true human innovation and its revolutionary scale.

