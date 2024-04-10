Joanna Gaines looks so striking in a figure-hugging dress for a very special evening with husband Chip Gaines





Joanna Gaines may spend her days renovating houses or caring for her five kids, but she sure knows how to dress. The Magnolia founder left the construction hat at home for her last date with her husband. Chip sheathsand I looked fabulous doing it. Joanna took to Instagram on Monday and shared a series of photos from the couple's outing to Tim Tebow Foundation Celebrity Gala and Golf Classic this weekend, an event honoring the charity's mission “to bring faith, hope and love to those who need a better day in their daily hours.” darker.” You might also like WATCH: Joanna Gaines Reveals Her Unconventional Valentine's Day Tradition With Husband Chip In photos from the special evening, the former HGTV star appears radiant in a kelly green strapless dress with a folded neckline and her signature black hair is styled in long, cascading waves. Meanwhile, her husband Chip looks as stylish as he is chic, sporting a textured gray jacket layered over a classic white button-down shirt, paired with dark blue jeans. Joanna shared several photos from the weekend, including a photo posing with Tim Tebow marry Demi-Leigh Tebowand another wearing her husband's jacket, eating at what appears to be an after-party dinner with friends. The couple also took part in the foundation's round of golf and posed for other photos with some of the people they have supported over the years. MORE: Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Video of Her Son Crew, 5, Helping Out in Magnolia Offices MORE:Joanna Gaines shares a glimpse into her five-year-old son Crew's endless bedroom as she undergoes a special transformation “We had an incredible time at the @timtebowfoundation Gala and Golf Classic this past weekend. I'm so proud of the incredible work @timtebow @demitebow and the @timtebowfoundation are doing,” Joanna wrote in her caption . ©Instagram Tim, who previously played quarterback for the Denver Broncos and other NFL teams, established his foundation in 2011. It contributes to various charitable initiatives, including the care and prevention of orphans, serving people with special needs , efforts to combat human trafficking and child exploitation, and more. MORE:What is Chip and Joanna Gaines' net worth? They were “broke” before becoming millionaires ©Instagram In his own Instagram post about the annual event, he wrote: “This weekend is always very special. Named Celebrity Gala and Tim Tebow Foundation Golf Classic, but honestly it's so much more “It's a movement of faith, hope and love,” adding, “After 13 years, it's amazing and humbling to see what God has done with this group of willing people, so many who come year after year when they could be anywhere in the world.” “Thank you to our donor family, all of our celebrity friends, and the TTF team for another weekend that I believe will be a catalyst for love around the world until all are celebrated, until 'until all are free and until all are loved. Thank you, Lord, for your favor, your guidance, your love and for allowing us to be a part of it! Get information on the biggest and hottest news, features and celebrity profiles from across the United States. Subscribe to our HELLO! Hollywood Newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.

