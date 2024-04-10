Fashion
Mother reveals she wore dress code to public library with cardigan
A mother has shown that it is possible to adopt a dress code after the school years.
Hilary Filipowicz recently took to TikTok to share her story about what happened at her local library. She explained that she was taking her kids to baby story time while wearing light wash jeans and a cropped cardigan from Target's teen section.
The mother said her children were running around the library when the librarian approached her, thinking she would tell her to quiet her children. The librarian instead asked her if she was their mother or the babysitter.
When Filipowicz responded that she was their mother, the librarian told her, “You should know,” in what she described as a judgmental, tsk, tsk tone. Thinking the librarian was referring to her children as being too loud, Filipowicz said she immediately began apologizing for my daughters' behavior.
Filipowicz remembers the librarian interjecting: No, your outfit. In her TikTok, Filipowicz said the librarian then gestured to her sweater and jeans.
And I realize it's because [the sweater] is a little short and when I carry my one year old giant it stands up and shows maybe an inch of my mommy belly… And apparently it's inappropriate to show a belly when you're approaching 40, she says in the video.
Forgive me while I continue to wear crop tops with high waisted pants until I'm a grandmother. I might even put my belly button ring back on for added style, she captioned her video.
After posting her TikTok, the clip was viewed over a million times. Many people took to the comments to share how shocked they were that the confrontation even happened.
Tell his supervisor! This is totally inappropriate of him. Your outfit is very good, read one comment.
Another commenter agreed, noting that she was a librarian herself: I've been a librarian for 13 years and it's WILD. Our unspoken rule is to come as you are!
It's crazy. As someone who works in a public library, this infuriates me. So inappropriate and absolutely unnecessary. Your outfit is super cute!! wrote a third commenter.
The mother later revealed in an interview with People that she was initially excited to wear her outfit because she's postpartum and can't always tell which items will fit her body.
Postpartum is a strange time — you never know what to wear, what's right, she told the outlet. My closet contains three different sizes of clothes. Getting dressed is a difficult situation.
She said she was especially proud to be able to put on her jeans, adding: These jeans are over ten years old. I was delighted to join in.
However, her enthusiasm became short-lived after her outfit was criticized.
This particular library is one we visit a lot. So it's strange to be scolded like I'm a teenager when I'm 38, especially since I'm totally in my mother's era. I would never do anything that would make anyone uncomfortable. My toddler weighs 30 pounds. I carry it around and I don't think about how my clothes move or what my body looks like in those moments, she said.
Filipowicz explained that she initially shared the story on TikTok as a sort of temperature check to ask other users: I wanted to make sure, you know, can I still wear this?
