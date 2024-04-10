Queen Letizia of Spain wears LBD and Massimo Dutti heels to mass
Queen Letizia of Spain attended the massive tribute in honor of Fernando Gómez-Acebo on April 8. The Queen and her husband, King Felipe VI of Spain, honored the memory of the Spanish monarch's first cousin and nephew of King Juan Carlos. He died on March 1 from COVID-19.
For this somber occasion, Queen Letizia adopted understated elegance by choosing to wear a black tweed midi dress with small fringes at the waist, sleeves and skirt. Her black monochrome look also included a pair of black leather slingback pumps by Massimo Dutti. She carried a black bag offered by Giorgio Armani.
The queen accessorized with a pearl brooch and sparkling earrings with a ring from Coreterno. Queen Letizia has harnessed the power of understated elegance in the past. For the inauguration of the Royal Collections Gallery at the Palais Royal in July 2023, the Queen created an ensemble evoking summer flowers, with discreet refinement.
For the event, Queen Letizia wore a white and blue floral print dress with a black ribbon bow at the waist, black straps and black bra cups designed by Carolina Herrera. The royal coordinated the dress with black slingback pumps, also courtesy of Carolina Herrera.
Queen Letizia often approaches her fashion with classic hues and silhouettes in mind. The royal has worn several models highlighting the color black. Most recently, she and her husband presided over a February ceremony in Barcelona to inaugurate the second Puig Tower. For the official royal engagement, Queen Letizia kept her look simple by wearing a black suit.
Like many European royals, Queen Letizia's style evokes elevated sophistication. For public engagements and royal events, she will often wear classic silhouettes and traditional designs, showcasing a sense of high fashion without distracting from the occasion. It’s a sensibility also taken up and implemented by members of the British royal family, as evidenced by the recent appearance of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, at the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos