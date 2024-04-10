Queen Letizia of Spain wears LBD and Massimo Dutti heels to mass

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the massive tribute in honor of Fernando Gómez-Acebo on April 8. The Queen and her husband, King Felipe VI of Spain, honored the memory of the Spanish monarch's first cousin and nephew of King Juan Carlos. He died on March 1 from COVID-19.

For this somber occasion, Queen Letizia adopted understated elegance by choosing to wear a black tweed midi dress with small fringes at the waist, sleeves and skirt. Her black monochrome look also included a pair of black leather slingback pumps by Massimo Dutti. She carried a black bag offered by Giorgio Armani.

King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain arrive at the mass tribute in honor of Fernando Gómez-Acebo April 8. Carlos Álvarez/GC Images

The queen accessorized with a pearl brooch and sparkling earrings with a ring from Coreterno. Queen Letizia has harnessed the power of understated elegance in the past. For the inauguration of the Royal Collections Gallery at the Palais Royal in July 2023, the Queen created an ensemble evoking summer flowers, with discreet refinement.

For the event, Queen Letizia wore a white and blue floral print dress with a black ribbon bow at the waist, black straps and black bra cups designed by Carolina Herrera. The royal coordinated the dress with black slingback pumps, also courtesy of Carolina Herrera.

Queen Letizia often approaches her fashion with classic hues and silhouettes in mind. The royal has worn several models highlighting the color black. Most recently, she and her husband presided over a February ceremony in Barcelona to inaugurate the second Puig Tower. For the official royal engagement, Queen Letizia kept her look simple by wearing a black suit.

Like many European royals, Queen Letizia's style evokes elevated sophistication. For public engagements and royal events, she will often wear classic silhouettes and traditional designs, showcasing a sense of high fashion without distracting from the occasion. It’s a sensibility also taken up and implemented by members of the British royal family, as evidenced by the recent appearance of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, at the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace.