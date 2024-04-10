Stream it or ignore it?

Brandy Melville is a fashion brand embraced by teenage girls who want to project a casual, fun aesthetic. But behind its casual, laid-back exterior lies a culture of racism, sexism and abuse under the watchful eye of an elusive CEO. The new documentary Brandy Hellville: the cult of fast fashion, broadcast this week on Maxreveals the origins of the brand that caters to thin, white girls with money to spend, and how the exploitation of the company's own workers mirrors the exploitation of those who have to clean up the mess left behind by fast fashion.

Opening shot: A warning appears on screen: “Due to ongoing litigation, two former associates of Brandy Melville have requested that their identities be obscured. They are performed by actors reading the transcripts of their interviews. The first interviewee then explains how she first heard about Brandy Melville, the fast fashion brand that gained popularity in the 2010s among teenagers, and details the cultural cachet of owning clothing and jewelry from the brand.

The essential: If you're not a young Gen Z woman, chances are you're not familiar with the fashion brand Brandy Melville, and you'd be forgiven for that: you weren't the target audience. In the 2010s, the brand exploded in popularity with a massive social media presence (mainly Instagram), promoting its casual, skimpy clothing line which became extremely popular with teenage girls. But Brandy Melville was a brand shrouded in mystery and controversy from the start. First, there were the non-inclusive sizing: each item of clothing produced for the brand is only available in a very small size. There was also an “unwritten agreement” that the store's employees would be primarily beautiful, young, thin, white girls. Then there was the fact that all of its stores were run by different shell companies and its real CEO, a man named Stephan Marsan, was almost impossible to identify or find online. Marsan was an enigma, but he also managed to promote not only a culture that promoted unrealistic beauty standards, but also one that fostered a culture of racism, anti-Semitism, and as a follower of Ayn Rand, he was known to promote his own anti-taxation. libertarian views on his young employees.

As the brand's popularity exploded, it produced thousands of new garments every week, which is common among fast fashion brands like Zara, H&M and Shein. The documentary offers a shocking look at a second-hand market in Accra, Ghana, the largest of its kind in the world, which receives millions of pieces of discarded fast fashion clothing per week, far more than anyone in the world. the country needs. If you thought you were being nice by dumping your old clothes in one of those metal trash cans, you were actually making your clothes Ghana's problem, because they don't want the poor quality rejects of the Western world.

In addition to revealing where all of Brandy Melville's discarded clothes end up, the film reveals the underworld of fast fashion sweatshops located in Italy, among other places. Brandy Melville, despite its American-sounding name, is an Italian company and proudly labels all of its clothing as “Made in Italy”, but the big reveal here is that there is a major clothing production center in Italy, in a city called Prato. , where thousands of Chinese immigrants settled and opened fast fashion factories. The mayor of Prato explains with some pride that his city is a hub of industry and an important source of income, while recognizing that the majority of what leaves his city is disposable garbage and that many Workers are treated like “slaves” (his word) who have emigrated there, but work under the lens of Italian tailoring.

The focus shifts between the frightening, even criminal, abuse of the “Brandy girls” employed by the company and the destructive nature of fast fashion, and the documentary is a dispiriting look at a brand that is beloved despite these things.

Photo: Max

What shows will this remind you of? Brandy Hellville combines aspects of The real costan exhibition of the fast fashion industry, with White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, Netflix's documentary about another brand whose racist and dimensional employment practices led to its downfall. The fact is, Brandy Melville hasn't fallen out of favor in the public eye and she's actually stronger than ever.

Our opinion: I found a thread on Reddit that was filled almost exclusively with Brandy Melville enthusiasts denouncing this documentary (before it was even released), with many fans defending Brandy Melville and claiming that they're not as bad as brands like Shein and Temu when it comes to disposable fashion, and they had no plans to stop shopping there. But the global harm caused by fast fashion as an industry is only half of it; I can't help but think that the film's subtitle might perhaps be doing it a disservice, as this film is also the story of a brand marketed to (and willing to exploit) young women and girls , by a mysterious man with toxic intentions.

The film attempts to link colonialism and the exploitation of marginalized people at the heart of fast fashion, with capitalism and the exploitation of young employees at the heart of the Brandy Melville brand. In the end, it feels like these could have been two separate films, one that focuses on the hell of working at Brandy Melville and the other that exposes fast fashion such as she is.

However, moving away from the film, it is not difficult to understand that what connects the two stories is that for all our collective consciousness of injustice and environmental, social and political damage, we are all ready to bear this. for a shiny new shirt or necklace. We know fast fashion is evil, but as long as a few people at the top profit from it and promote it to the hungry masses, it will never go away. And now, thanks to this movie, we know that Brandy Melville is also a bit evil, run under a business model that rarely benefits its workers and is downright hostile to anyone she doesn't want to wear her brand, all to the benefit of one man. . We know all these things, and yet we do nothing about them.

Photo: WarnerMedia

Starting shot: “A lot of people think it's too difficult to solve, but that's just not the case,” says Claire Bergkamp, ​​managing director of Textile Exchange, as we watch dozens of garments wash up on a beach from Ghana. “Solutions exist, but for me the best we can do now is simply buy less.”

Memorable dialogues: “From the beginning to the end of the supply chain, we are all exploited by the same system,” says Gold Foundation campaigner Chloe Asaam, and it is striking that so many of the people exploited by the fashion are also. its target audience: women. When it comes to fashion in general, women are the main cotton pickers, seamstresses, traders and, in Ghana, those who carry loads of second-hand clothes to market on their heads; globally, in dozens of countries, we are all harmed by this system.

Our call: Spread it! This film is basically about two vicious sides of the fashion industry and the brand that represents the worst of the two. Even though many of us know in our hearts that fast fashion is bad news, the film puts faces to its victims and clearly illustrates how useless and destructive it is. While there is no simple solution to fast fashion, perhaps after learning about the deeply troubling practices of Brandy Melville's company, we can collectively at least eliminate this brand from this scene.

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show. Chain reaction.