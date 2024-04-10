Student designers incorporate texture into statement pieces for upcoming event – ​​The Liberty Champion

FFashion combines creativity and inspiration; there are no barriers or boundaries. It's a medium through which everyone can express themselves, and in this case, it's the students of Liberty University who communicate through their creations.

The Libertys Family & Consumer Sciences (FACS) department is hosting its 18th annual FACS Fashion Show in the School of Music Concert Hall on April 13. This year's theme is Le Monde de Texture (the world of texture). In addition to the exhibition being a huge production, it challenges student designers who try to express themselves through their creations.

Starting with 20 student designers, 40 student models, those in leadership positions, CSER volunteers and the technical team, more than 100 people come together to put on this show. This year, it all started with Elise Oliver, a student at Liberty.

Oliver is the director of the FACS 2024 Fashion Show and a fashion design student. She started planning the event in July and the official process began in September with the Designers Launch. Potential designers attended the event to hear the theme of the show and start brainstorming.

Oliver explained where the inspiration for this year's show came from.

When we think of fashion, we think… art. You think about people, cities, fashion weeks, shows and magazines. And one thing that really spoke to me was fashion and art, but what makes art? said Olivier. There are so many different textures, fashion types, and materials you can use to create clothing. So I was really inspired by… all the different textures, especially in fashion, beauty and culture.

Last year's theme was Fashion Speaks, and Oliver credits last year's designers for pushing her to new creative heights.

It was a bit of everything that speaks to you as a designer. And so, I saw that designers were very challenged because they had so much freedom, Oliver said. So I

I wanted to continue this challenge. How can I challenge my creativity while including

texture? Texture is a fun thing, I thought.

Senior Avery Ours is participating in the fashion show for the first time. She is designing a garment and she felt that this year's theme really left room for creative choices.

Honestly, I thought it was quite interesting because it's quite nice to have this opportunity to… go out of your way to do something that's high fashion, Ours said. Now you can…have creative freedom. And the theme is not so restrictive; it’s… a guide to nourish your ideas.

Krislyn Grigg is a junior and third-year fashion show designer.

It’s a great experience because my first year I jumped into it. I had no idea how to sew, Grigg said. It's just a great community because you can go into the sewing lab, and they'll just be like, Oh, I'll help you, girl! and make you learn. They're all super nice and nice, and honestly, it's a really great experience. I enjoy it every year.

Grigg wanted to delve deeper and communicate through her art, and she believes the theme of this exhibition allowed her to do that.

For this year, I was really inspired by… my personal stories and journeys. I really took that into account, Grigg said. I can implement texture through this sort of thing. I just really wanted to embrace my story and keep all my personal branding for it.

As the show date approached, the designers refined their finishes and prepared their testimonial pieces. Tickets are on sale for $12 at this time website. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $15. The show begins April 13 at 8 p.m.

Napier is a journalist for the Liberty Champion