Tune in tonight: Max Doc explores the dark side of fast fashion





Kids these days! For as long as there have been teenage trends, there have been older people, all former teenagers, judging the behavior and buying habits of the younger generation. Beach movies from the 1960s, mall satires from the 1980s, and high school movies and shows from all eras satirize adolescent materialism. Airing on Max, the HBO documentary “Brandy Hellville and the Cult of Fast Fashion” takes a multifaceted look at a clothing line, Brandy Melville, that used social media to capture a large portion of the teenage clothing market. First, we meet former customers, young women who felt compelled to buy Melville outfits because they were all over their Instagram and TikTok feeds and the most popular outfits among their classmates. Much like every teenager who has ever existed, one customer said she bought the clothes because she “wanted to look like everyone else.” A visit to Melville's warehouse in Italy reveals a caste system dictated by age, race and size. Upstairs, the “influencers” class is invited to taste products and have their photos taken directly in the factory, among forklifts and other industrial chic signs. Influencers are described here as an ideal type: the “skinny white girl”. Deeper in the bowels of the facility, workers with darker skin and larger bodies do the heavy lifting. The film reveals a corporate culture at Brandy Melville that suggests the racial caste system may be deepening. Evidence of vile, racist emails and texts, as well as Nazi sympathies among senior officials, suggests a mix of fashion and fascism that the filmmakers found alarming. Finally, the film broadens its perspective by examining the global and environmental impacts of fast fashion, the rapid creation and even faster consumption of plastic fantasy outfits designed to be worn once or twice and then sent to the landfill. Suddenly we're far from adolescent concerns like looking good and fitting in, and finding ourselves immersed in labor exploitation in dark Chinese factories and oceans filled with plastic and microbeads that are the byproducts of shirts and instantly disposable skirts. “Hellville” is an intentionally understated look at “fun” fashion trends and an indication that at least some consumers want to know the truth behind Instagram’s curtain. – Also on Max, the comedy special “Alex Edelman: Just for Us,” features the stand-up comedian fresh off a Broadway tour and concerned about the surge in anti-Semitic taunts and threats he's received online. To find their source, he infiltrates a white nationalist meeting in neighboring Queens. There he discovers not only the source of so much trolling, but also some unintended comedy. — “Nature” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) evokes horror imagery and the films of Sergio Leone with its new episode, “Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers.” These magnificent creatures, including our national bird, the bald eagle, are born killers. Armed with hooked beaks and razor-like claws, they are a terror to rodents, small creatures and other birds. OTHER HIGHLIGHTS OF TONIGHT — Accident increases workload on “Chicago Med” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14). — A young firestarter strikes on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14). — “A Brief History of the Future” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores the paradigm shifts that portend possible change. — Competitors search for Thunderbird cars in Santiago, Chile, on “The Amazing Race” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). — Torres returns to “Chicago PD” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14). — Motherhood and fame could be part of a much larger mystery in “American Horror Story: Delicate” (10 p.m., FX, TV-MA). — “NOVA” (10 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) explores an abandoned Mayan metropolis. CULT CHOICE A manager's (Robert De Niro) meticulous plans are undone by his wife's (Sharon Stone) allegiance to a shady former lover (James Woods) in the 1995 crime drama “Casino” (8 p.m., AMC, TV- 14), directed by Martin. Scorsese. SERIES NOTES “Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… “The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG)… Shoplifters’ strike on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG)… Softball journalism on “Not Dead Yet” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14)… Kennel coughs on “Animal Control” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14)… Don’t Answer on “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14)… PG)… Peter channels Brad Pitt on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14)… “The $100,000 Pyramid” (9:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). LATE AT NIGHT Jimmy Fallon hosts Adam Levine, Ella Purnell, Liam Gallagher and John Squire on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC)… Kirsten Dunst, Sean Casey and Ryan Dempster visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC)… Taylor Tomlinson hosts “After Midnight” (12:35 a.m., CBS).

