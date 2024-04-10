I found the ultimate black summer dress (with pockets) which is out of stock as I write this

This is hands down the best black midi dress I've found. (Yahoo Life UK)

You know, those rare occasions when you try on an item of clothing that you weren't expecting much from, only for it to exceed your expectations, giving you a rush of dopamine that makes you feel like you're on cloud nine? Well, that's exactly how I felt when I I found this dress.

The humble black midi dress is a staple in many women's wardrobes, including mine. Although this may seem like a rather simple clothing choice, not all are created equal.

On the hanger, this 35 dress on a good deal Since Marks & Spencer It might not look like much, but once you put it on, the fit and functionality shine through, making you not only feel great, but also look pretty chic.

To start, this dress is the best of both worlds. The top half, featuring three-quarter sleeves, is made from a cotton-rich ribbed fabric that's super soft and comfortable. The contrasting pure cotton A-line skirt helps add movement to the dress, and believe me, I tested it by twirling. It is also very light and breathable, ideal for the warmer summer months.

Not stopping there, the ruched waist features a drawstring, allowing you to cinch your figure as much or as little as you want. Not only does this mean you can tailor the dress to create the most flattering fit for you, but I also love the convenience of allowing me to loosen the waist after an overindulgent dinner.

Just when I thought this dress couldn't get any better, I discovered it had pockets. Now, who doesn't love pockets? Especially on a rather simple and timeless dress like that.

This is without a doubt the best black summer dress I have ever found. (Yahoo Life UK)

It features a self-cinching waist for a flattering fit. (Yahoo Life UK)

You can easily wear it with sneakers or pair it with heels for a striking evening outfit. (Yahoo Life UK)

The classic number can also easily be dressed up or down. While I wore it casually with a pair of sneakers and a trendy 35 canvas bag, which also comes from M&S. You can throw it on with a pair of heels, statement earrings and red lipstick for a striking evening look.

Overall, it's these details that not only make the dress incredibly versatile, but also make it look and feel much more luxurious than the very affordable price of 35.

In fact, I had considered a similar style on COS which is 85while similar design options currently available are around 580.

While black is literally selling out as I write this, the M&S number is also coming in a fuchsia pink if you prefer a pop of color.

The dress is available in sizes 6 to 24. (Marks & Spencer)

If you prefer to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, the dress is also available in pink. (Marks & Spencer)

And if you want the black one but it's sold out in your size, don't worry, I will absolutely update this item when it's back in stock.

While I have no complaints about the dress, some shoppers gave it a lower rating because they didn't like how stiff the cotton skirt was. So, the contrast style dress may not suit everyone, but for me, the contrasting materials are part of the charm of the dress.

