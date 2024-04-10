Biscuits win 2024 home opener in impressive fashion, 9-0 | Sports





Kenny Piper scored to get the party started and the Montgomery Biscuits opened the game with a seven-run sixth inning to eliminate the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 9-0 in front of 4,038 fans in the 2024 home opener at Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday evening. Starter Ben Peoples went five innings and had help from a quartet of relievers as the Biscuits scattered five singles in an impressive outing that evened their record at 2-2. The Blue Wahoos (3-1) suffered their first loss of 2024 but remain atop the Southern League South after opening the season with a three-game sweep of the Braves. Pensacola never threatened as Peoples gave up singles in the first, second and fourth innings and walked a batter in the third, staying out of trouble with the help of error-free defense. Shortstop Carson Williams, considered one of the top prospects in the minor leagues, demonstrated this defense with a stop and throw to his body in the second inning to bring in Cody Morrissette and another snag of a hard-hit ball in the middle who he rebounded, recovered and threw out Jacob Berry in the fourth. Williams also singled and scored in the fourth inning, stealing third and scoring on a passed ball, then driving in a run and scoring later in the sixth to finish 2 for 5 and raise his batting average to a team-best .308 . The Pipers' solo shot over the left-field wall in the second inning and Williams' score in the fourth were all the Biscuits needed, but they greeted Pensacola reliever Josan Mendez with seven hits to open the game. sixth, chasing him after two-thirds of the round and restarting. his earned run average at 94.50. Angel Macuare, who took the mound in relief of Mendez, allowed two runs that were awarded to Mendez on a two-out, two-run single by catcher Dominic Keegan. After People went five innings, the bullpen of Evan Reifert, Nelson Alvarez, Jeff Belge and Austin Vernon each pitched a scoreless inning to secure the victory, striking out seven while not allowing only two hits. Kevin Boles won his first home game as the new Biscuits skipper. Cole Wilcox will take the mound for the Biscuits in Game 2 of the series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. The series continues through Sunday.

