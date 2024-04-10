Alabama school turns transgender student away from prom because of his attire





A north Alabama high school student said his transgender classmate was kicked out of prom last weekend after authorities told her she couldn't wear a dress to the prom. event. The Jackson County High School prom was April 6, a Saturday. The previous Friday, the principal, Blake Wigley, the vice principal and the counselor allegedly sat the student down and told her she could not wear the outfit planned for the prom. He let her leave class early to put on pants, he allegedly told her. The student, a friend told AL.com, had already purchased a $400 dress and had hair and nail appointments. “I feel like it was a really important moment for her to express how she feels inside,” said Ashton Stone, a high school senior. AL.com is not naming the student to protect her privacy. She confirmed the details of the incident. Neither the school nor the district responded to AL.com's requests for comment. Stone said the student asked him for advice Friday after the first meeting with school officials. He suggested that his mother, Lesa Drake, accompany him and try to mediate between the school staff. On the day of the prom, Stone said the student and his mother were stopped at the door by Wigley and the school's police chief. I kept asking why. Why can't she come? Because she's wearing a dress, Drake told WAAY31 News. There were other transgender students who did not wear their birth attire. What's wrong with this problem? And he kept saying, I told him yesterday. Wigley allegedly told them it was against school policy for the student to wear a dress. The section's high school student handbook does not appear to target transgender students, but says the principal, vice principal or designee will judge clothing or appearance to be appropriate. The school did not specify a dress code in any of the prom documents signed by attendees. It's just horrible what happened, it wasn't fair, Stone said. The incident comes a decade ago, another high-profile incident during Jackson County's prom season. In 2008, it took a judge's ruling for two students to attend Scottsboro Highs' prom as a couple. In recent years, other Alabama schools have apparently targeted LGBTQ students during prom season. In 2018, an Alexander City school suspended two female students after a proposal. Experts say that if a school has rules regarding dress, public affection or safety, they must be enforced equally and not just towards LGBTQ people. In the future, Stone hopes to see more support for LGBTQ students in the section, especially from leaders. In this position, you should be the safest place a student can be, Stone said. If they don't have family, if they don't have friends or people at work to go to, school is the only place they can go.

