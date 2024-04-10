OPINION: A dilemma for divers with fast fashion





The week of my 17th birthday, I went scuba diving, took an exam, and became certified as a PADI Open Water Scuba Diver. It was probably one of the best experiences of my life. Breathing and swimming in the currents with fish and corals was calming like nothing I had ever experienced before. But on my second dive into the water, my dive instructor and I came across a pile of discarded clothing along the shoreline as we surfaced. This sight disturbed me, as we were right in the ocean and I knew the extent of the aquatic creatures that lived in these same waters. The whole concept of fast fashion is based on the principle of cheapness. In order to meet these demands, retail companies are focusing on quantity rather than quality, resulting in most clothing being made from synthetic plastic-based materials like polyester and nylon. These fabrics are non-biodegradable, which means that every time the clothes are washed, tiny particles of this non-biodegradable material end up in the oceans. Because fast fashion is based on the concept of quantity rather than quality, these companies naturally produce much more clothing, which also leads to increased consumption by individuals. THE global lieEast production per person increased from 8.3 kg in 1975 to 14.6 kg per person in 2022. The production of clothing requires a large amount of water to dye and bleach clothes. With the fast fashion industry, this process is greatly intensifying to meet rapid transitions between trends and high market demand, which drives the global fashion industry to consume. 93 billion tonnes of clean water every year. Dyes used to bleach and color fabrics include harmful chemicals which are considered toxic to wildlife. Textile industries often discharge water used in factories into nearby bodies of water, all of which returns to the ocean system, causing serious danger to ocean flora and fauna. Navigating the cycle of consumerism and consumption has intensified in the digital age. For someone who wants to both be connected to the fashion industry in the future and to scuba diving, the harmful impact of the fast fashion industry on the oceans is alarming, incredibly painful and in dire need of a change. Notions like slow fashion which focuses more on quality purchases rather than quantity purchases and thrift should be adopted by every conscientious individual. However, this goes beyond just individual shopping habits and requires a revolution within the fashion industry itself. Stronger actions, stricter laws and decisive policies must be put in place to discourage the practice of fast fashion and promote sustainable fashion. To ensure policies and laws are implemented, change must start at the local level, where big fashion companies themselves begin to promote the idea that trends last more than a few months, that clothes can be reused over several years and that they are of quality. imported on quantity. As essential as it is to be fashionable, the current moment demands that individuals not only be fashionable, but consciously be fashionable and take into account the immense danger that he fast fashion industry represents on Earth today. Pehal Aashish Kothari is a freshman majoring in marketing with a minor in apparel merchandising.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idsnews.com/article/2024/04/opinion-ocean-scuba-diver-climate-change-fast-fashion-wildlife-apparel-microplastics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos