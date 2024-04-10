'We're offering a reward to anyone who can help us locate the guitar': Jerry Cantrell's original G&L Rampage – one of grunge's most important guitars – has been stolen





Jerry Cantrell's original G&L – the electric guitar behind virtually all of Alice in Chains' iconic recordings – has been stolen. According to a post on Cantrell's official Instagram, the classic Rampage instrument “Blue Dress” was allegedly stolen from the guitarist's car in Los Angeles or San Bernardino/Highland. The guitar has been kept in a black G&L gig bag and has the serial number G016467. The message invites anyone who may have information on the guitar's whereabouts to contact [email protected]. “We are offering a reward to anyone who can help us locate the guitar,” the message concludes. “We sincerely appreciate your help.” The Rampage itself is of the utmost cultural and musical importance and is one of the most important guitars in grunge. Having been purchased by Cantrell in 1985, the G&L was subsequently used on almost every song the guitarist recorded. A single-humbucker 1984 G&L Rampage at its heart, the instrument features a distinct circle and square pattern that draws inspiration from both Eddie Van Halen's Frankenstein stripes and Randy Rhoads' Polka Dots, as well as the sticker of a pin-up dressed in blue below. the Kahler tremolo. There are also three “Rock” stickers (one of which is very worn) on the body from a local radio station that championed Alice in Chains in their early days, and another that says “This Is Your Life” on the doll. All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, straight to your inbox! Other identifiable features include some band stickers on the back, including those from Soundgarden and Son of Man. Recently the guitar was on display at the MoPOP Museum in Seattle. During a visit to the exhibit, Cantrell discussed the importance of his Blue Dress Rampage, explaining how it ended up on almost everything he recorded, making it one of the most most important in the history of grunge. “I bought it in 1985,” he recalls. “That guitar was on almost everything I recorded – 98.9% of every song, that guitar is there somewhere. I have tried for decades to destroy it and it still exists. “I surfed it across the stage, jumped into the audience with it, the fans ran and got their hair caught in the keys, then I tried to get back into the audience practicing with them …” Cantrell's original G&L had largely been forced into retirement due to structural problems that threatened serious damage to the guitar. In his place, Cantrell took to playing some Rampage reissue models produced over the years. In 2009, G&L re-released the Rampage as Jerry Cantrell's signature model, arriving without the added Cantrell aesthetic. A more faithful replica of the Blue Dress G&L was also released as part of an ultra-limited series. “There is nothing extraordinary. There are a lot of fancier, cooler guitars out there, but this is just a meat-and-potatoes guitar,” Cantrell said. Total guitar in 2014, “and it always felt comfortable to play from the start.” Following this news, G&L offered to build Cantrell a new guitar that would “help ease the pain” of losing this “irreplaceable” instrument. (Image credit: Future) Visit Jerry Cantrell's Instagram page for updates and email [email protected] if you have any information regarding the guitar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.guitarworld.com/news/jerry-cantrell-gl-rampage-blue-dress-stolen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos