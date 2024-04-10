'We're offering a reward to anyone who can help us locate the guitar': Jerry Cantrell's original G&L Rampage – one of grunge's most important guitars – has been stolen

Jerry Cantrell's original G&L – the electric guitar behind virtually all of Alice in Chains' iconic recordings – has been stolen.
According to a post on Cantrell's official Instagram, the classic Rampage instrument “Blue Dress” was allegedly stolen from the guitarist's car in Los Angeles or San Bernardino/Highland.
The guitar has been kept in a black G&L gig bag and has the serial number G016467. The message invites anyone who may have information on the guitar's whereabouts to contact [email protected].
“We are offering a reward to anyone who can help us locate the guitar,” the message concludes. “We sincerely appreciate your help.”
The Rampage itself is of the utmost cultural and musical importance and is one of the most important guitars in grunge. Having been purchased by Cantrell in 1985, the G&L was subsequently used on almost every song the guitarist recorded.
A single-humbucker 1984 G&L Rampage at its heart, the instrument features a distinct circle and square pattern that draws inspiration from both Eddie Van Halen's Frankenstein stripes and Randy Rhoads' Polka Dots, as well as the sticker of a pin-up dressed in blue below. the Kahler tremolo.
There are also three “Rock” stickers (one of which is very worn) on the body from a local radio station that championed Alice in Chains in their early days, and another that says “This Is Your Life” on the doll.
Other identifiable features include some band stickers on the back, including those from Soundgarden and Son of Man.
Recently the guitar was on display at the MoPOP Museum in Seattle. During a visit to the exhibit, Cantrell discussed the importance of his Blue Dress Rampage, explaining how it ended up on almost everything he recorded, making it one of the most most important in the history of grunge.
“I bought it in 1985,” he recalls. “That guitar was on almost everything I recorded – 98.9% of every song, that guitar is there somewhere. I have tried for decades to destroy it and it still exists.
“I surfed it across the stage, jumped into the audience with it, the fans ran and got their hair caught in the keys, then I tried to get back into the audience practicing with them …”
Cantrell's original G&L had largely been forced into retirement due to structural problems that threatened serious damage to the guitar. In his place, Cantrell took to playing some Rampage reissue models produced over the years.
In 2009, G&L re-released the Rampage as Jerry Cantrell's signature model, arriving without the added Cantrell aesthetic. A more faithful replica of the Blue Dress G&L was also released as part of an ultra-limited series.
“There is nothing extraordinary. There are a lot of fancier, cooler guitars out there, but this is just a meat-and-potatoes guitar,” Cantrell said. Total guitar in 2014, “and it always felt comfortable to play from the start.”
Following this news, G&L offered to build Cantrell a new guitar that would “help ease the pain” of losing this “irreplaceable” instrument.
Visit Jerry Cantrell's Instagram page for updates and email [email protected] if you have any information regarding the guitar.