Students Find Their Perfect Prom Dress in Middletown

By Madison Shann

Need a dress for prom but are a little short on cash? Carefree. Josephine and Ed Bloomfield can help you.

After starting the initiative 20 years ago with the Minisink Valley Rotary Club, the Bloomfields regularly host free prom nights at Temple Sinai in Middletown. It is an event that has grown enormously over the years.

With over a thousand dresses and suits to choose from, the Free Prom Dresses event offers students the opportunity to choose a dress or suit they like for their special day for free.

As the cost of living continues to rise in the United States, prom preparation and shopping have become very expensive for families. Students often choose not to attend their prom due to insufficient funds and not being able to afford an outfit they like.

“The fact that there are so many young people who want to go to prom and can't because they feel like they don't have the right outfit because of financial problems is very difficult for me to understand,” she said. Said Ed Bloomfield, whose idea it was to start the program: “I'm excited for my vision to grow and grow and grow. Sometimes we get so many calls during the day to pick up dresses from people who donate that we can't keep all the appointments.

Students can choose from a wide variety of shoes, jewelry, handbags, scarves and other accessories to accompany their outfit of choice at the event.

“Children do not need to bring identification; they have nothing to prove. They can just come, a dress, a suit and that's fine, they can go with it. I don't care if they're from the Bronx or Albany, as long as they're at their prom and they don't have to prove it to me, they can come pick something out. We had 12 girls from Maine one year and they picked out their dresses. It was nice,” Josephine said.

The April 7 event included a live DJ and 360° video booth for students to have their photos and videos taken to celebrate finding their perfect outfit. According to Aaron Bloomfield, assistant governor of the Minisink Valley Rotary Club, 174 students received a free outfit at last Sunday's event.

Donations for events come from local community members and organizations and large corporations such as Macy's and Nordstrom. Volunteers such as Northern Academy, Minisink Valley Rotary Club, United Presbyterian Church and community members have all gotten involved over the years in the event to give back to local families.

After contacting J. Bloomfield on Facebook, Carol Cuevas-Howard, CEO of Glitz and Glam $5 Jewels, has been donating jewelry and volunteering her time to the “Free Prom Dresses” event for three years.

“The purpose of the event is simply to help people in the community. Times are tough and everything is so expensive and if you can come here and find a dress and even a piece of jewelry, a pair of shoes, to help with your parents' expenses, that's a good cause,” Cuevas-Howard said . , “It’s really great for kids. I am honored to be part of it. Joséphine is a true sweetheart and a true soldier. It's a lot of work, but definitely worth it if you can get the kids here to find something.

Esther Garcia, a first-time volunteer who runs the “Happy Veggie Friday” program in Goshen, is no stranger to giving back to her community. Garcia expresses her love for the “Free Prom Dresses” event and her excitement about volunteering again next year.

“The goal is to get students who need it to get the dress or suit they want or see and it just calls their name. It's up to them to be happy and put a smile on their faces. We just want to make people happy,” Garcia said.

Doris Rodriguez has been volunteering for the “Free Prom Dresses” event for three years after donating dresses to the program herself.

“Our goal is to dress everyone beautifully, to make everyone look like the prom king and queen. Going to prom is like the icing on the cake. After finishing your four years of school, you have to celebrate yourself, so it's nice to go out and help someone find a perfect outfit for that night out. It means the world,” Rodriguez said.

Students who are unable to attend either event at Temple Sinai can contact Josephine at [email protected] to schedule a private presentation of the gowns and costumes.

“We hope that hundreds of children will come to the events and be able to find a dress or suit they like and attend their prom without feeling like they have to spend a huge amount of money or worry . The fact that they can just enjoy their prom is a wonderful thing,” Aaron Bloomfield said.

The next “Free Prom Dresses” event will take place on April 14 from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Temple Sinai in Middletown.