The most universal medium: using fashion as a means of political expression

As entertainment awards season comes to a close, fans rejoice over their favorite artists' wins, while others mourn their losses, and some can't stop thinking about red carpet looks.

For movie fans watching this year's Oscars, they may have noticed their favorite celebrities. adorning a red pin, with a hand with a black heart in the middle. The pin symbolized support for the activist group Artists4Ceasefire, which condemns the war between Israel and Hamas.

While only a speech At the awards ceremony, most celebrities let the war do the talking, and while it caught the attention of viewers, it's not the first time media personalities have used their clothing to express their feelings. Political Views.

In 2018, former first lady Melania Trump wore a Zara jacket with text on the back that says, I really don't care. And you ? after visiting a shelter for detained immigrant children in Texas. While his spokesperson said the jacket had nothing to do with the visit, former President Donald Trump took to Twitter to clarify that the jacket was a response to Fake News Media.

In 2021, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a white dress covered with red text reading: Tax the Rich, at the Met Gala, an annual fashion event known for its wealthy attendees.

Heather Akou, an associate professor in the fashion design program at Indiana University, said fashion has been used for political expression since the late 1700s.

George Washington, at his inauguration, very deliberately wore a wool suit made from locally sourced materials to express how he was going to support local industries, Akou said.

She also cited examples in the 1980s, where people wore red ribbons to honor those suffering from the AIDS crisis and in the 1960s when people wore black armbands to protest the Vietnam War.

As the story progresses, Akou says it is much easier to produce clothing that conveys a message.

If you have access to a computer and have some basic graphic design skills to create a design, you can upload it to a site and they will print your design on demand, she said.

Rapid production and consumerism in the fashion industry are two topics that University of Miami alumna Vanessa Hickcox is passionate about. She expressed her opinions on the topics at last year's University of Miami Fashion & Designs (MUF&D) fashion show. His collection expressed his views on climate change.

The fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries, so I really wanted to bring that into my collection and kind of protest the use of new virgin materials, Hickcox said.

Her entire collection was made from recycled materials such as upcycled sheets and clothing. Although her message is more subliminal than Ocasio-Cortez's dress or Trump's jacket, Hickcox said it was important for her to convey her opinion through the fabrics themselves.

There is a frustration with the modern fashion industry [because] There aren't many opportunities to purchase high-quality clothing unless you buy second-hand or take advantage of materials that are abundant on the second-hand market, he said. she declared.

Hickcox graduates from Miami in December 2023, but she is creating a collection for this year's fashion show that is not as politically inspired but is still committed to using natural, biodegradable materials.

Drawing on her own work, Hickcox said she believes many designers use fashion as a means of political expression because it is the most universal medium.

Generally, if you're doing physical painting or music or artwork, it's very contextual. It's limited to a gallery or a radio station, but fashion is so ubiquitous, Hickcox said.

Conversely, for those who wear political clothing, it can be an opportunity to express their beliefs when speech is prohibited.

If I go to a polling place, I won't be able to wear a campaign T-shirt for someone who is currently on the ballot, Akou said. But, let's say I'm a Republican, I might wear a red shirt to show my support.

Akou, who has collected more than 80 political T-shirts, said that because of the ability to mass produce clothing, it is easier for politicians to create campaign items. Therefore, it is increasingly common for people to wear clothing with political expressions.

Humans wear a lot more clothes now, which means we have a lot more opportunities to say different types of things, Akou said. We have a lot more opportunities to wear things because they're fun, or because we like the way they look, or because we like what they say.

[email protected]