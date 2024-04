Woman refuses to go to wedding because of 'ridiculously expensive' dress code, IATA?

I refuse to go to my friend's wedding because of her dress code. Rmarkble_Fee_3 writing : I've been friends with “Sarah” for over a decade and she recently got engaged to her long-term partner. Naturally, I was thrilled for her and couldn't wait to celebrate their special day. However, when Sarah sent out the invitations to her wedding, I was shocked to see that they stipulated a strict dress code: all guests had to wear outfits from a particular designer, which turned out to be quite expensive . Not only that, but the dress code also included specific colors and styles that didn't fit my personal taste or budget. I contacted Sarah to express my concerns, explaining that although I wanted to support her, I couldn't afford to buy a new outfit just for her wedding. I suggested alternative options, like renting a similar outfit or wearing something I already owned that matched the color palette. Sarah's response was dismissive and she insisted it was her special day and her vision for marriage. She didn't seem to understand or care about the financial strain this would put on some of her guests. Feeling frustrated and undervalued, I finally decided to respond with regret, explaining that I couldn't justify the expense of the required attire. Now Sarah and a few mutual friends are mad at me for “making excuses” and not being supportive enough. So, AITAH for refusing to attend my friend's wedding because of her dress code? Was I being unreasonable or was it right to maintain my position on this issue? Here are the main comments from the post: tiktokslup4 said: NTA (Not the A^&$ole) to be reasonable. AdHocShellShock said: NTA. That might also be a good thing. She seems like a shallow and sexy person. Having a dress code like that for a wedding? What kind of materialistic, superficial bullshit is this? If you can't afford it, what does she want you to do about it? She should have bought you an outfit then. No to that, especially since she's trying to make you feel bad about it. I would be happy to get a glimpse of the person I considered a “friend”. shammy_dammy said: NTA. Yeah, don't go there. And start taking a hard look at some of the “friendships” in your life. The_Ghost_Reborn said: The usual wedding “deal” is basically that the bride and groom will throw a big party, feed you well and provide you with alcohol, and in return you will give them a fairly high value wedding gift. Unless you are a bridesmaid or groomsman, there is no dress code other than “wedding appropriate.” Trying to force someone is Bridezilla territory. What do you think? Should OP go to the wedding? Copyright 2024 Someecards, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.someecards.com/lifestyle/aita/i-refuse-to-go-to-my-friends-wedding/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos