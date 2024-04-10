Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Cynthia Erivo Toast Fashion Trust US Awards

The invitation read “dress code: FASHION” and the guests at the second annual Fashion Trust US Awards did not disappoint – with Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Jessica Biel, Andra Day, Awkwafina, Heidi Klum, Janelle Monaé and Kelsea Ballerini. in looks that turn heads.

“Get ready for a wild night,” host Zooey Deschanel improvised as she waited for the star-studded crowd to take their seats inside Tuesday's tented dinner in the backyard of a sprawling estate from Beverly Hills. The actress kept things going with a series of light-hearted jokes between awards. “It’s clear that the world needs fashion more than ever, because without fashion all the problems in the world would still exist, but everyone would be naked and naked, it’s boring.”

The evening was anything but that thanks, in part, to a surprise appearance by Macy Gray, who performed a four-song set. The performance brought the crowd to their feet with Paris Hilton and Kiernan Shipka singing Gray's hit “I Try.”

Launched last year by fashion veteran-turned-philanthropist Tania Fares, Fashion Trust US is a nonprofit organization focused on finding, funding, and mentoring new design talent. Fares established the British Fashion Council Trust in the United Kingdom in 2011 and the Fashion Trust Arabia in 2018. She brought in Angelenos and Los Angeles implants like British heiress Jordana Reuben Yechiel, jewelry designer Tara Hirshberg and Juicy Couture co-founder Gela Nash-Taylor, along with other insiders from the worlds of art, finance and real estate, to bring his American vision to life.

“Tonight, we come together not only to celebrate the remarkable talent and creativity of our designers, but also to recognize the profound impact that fashion has on our lives,” said Fares, who lives between Lebanon, London and Los Angeles. “Fashion is not just about clothes. It is a powerful force that brings people together and allows us to express ourselves and our emotions. Having traveled this difficult path, I understand the ups and downs of the fashion world. The journey can often feel lonely, stressful and filled with doubt, which is why it is crucial to have a supportive community by our side.

Winners included Ashley Harris of Don't Let Disco (received the Inclusivity Award), Esha Soni (Accessories Award sponsored by Builder Ai), Yamil Arbaje (Alumni Award sponsored by St. John), MoAnA Luu of ManLuu (the price of jewelry). ), Charles Harbison of Harbison Studio (who won the ready-to-wear prize) and designer Batsheva Hay of Batsheva (the sustainable development prize).

“I didn't know I was in the running for this award, but I'm happy to win,” Hay said while accepting the trophy designed by Nigora Tokhtabayeva. “I like to use old things because I have them on hand; I'm a collector because, to be honest, we don't need to do a lot of extra stuff. We all buy too much. We want too much. We feel like new things will fill a void in us for some reason and it's absurd and there are beautiful things lying around. It's great to get excited about things, brighten them up, change them up and add a few ruffles.

Meanwhile, jewelry designer MoAnA Luu of ManLuu explained, “I wasn’t trying to start a brand. I was trying to preserve the heritage of my culture.

Finalists were selected by board members – including Fares, Karla Welch, Tan France, Maha Dakhil, Laura Brown, Anne Crawford and the evening's title sponsor, Shop with Google – from a pool of more than 600 candidates. Winners will receive grants and mentorship from fashion and design experts.

Presenters included Cynthia Erivo, Good American co-founder Emma Grede, Brother Vellies and 15% Percent Pledge founder Aurora James, designer Isabel Marant, Nikki Reed, Scout LaRue Willis, Tallulah Willis, Randolph and stylists Wayman & Micah. The event was also an unofficial off-stage fashion show with many notable attendees sporting looks from new brands.

Christina Hendricks – who wore a pair of Partlow cowboy boots – was in attendance with brand co-founders Kasey Lemkin & Lawren Sample. (The Mississippi-born sisters launched their brand in Los Angeles last year, and it's already found a fan following with Beyoncé, Katie Holmes and Jordana Brewster.)

Rachel Zoe wore a stunning, jaw-dropping number by Charles Harbison of Harbison Studio. “He’s here! He made my dress!” Zoe says, humming to her iPhone camera.

“I did it!” Harbison beamed. “I’m nothing without Rachel.”

“Oh, stop!” » she added. “I am so honored. Look at my dress!

Other guests included Sophia Bush (who promptly took a red-eye flight back to work) as well as Alison Brie, Ashley Graham, Dita Von Teese, Dylan Sprouse, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jenna Dewan, Tara and Jonathan Tucker, Kelly Rowland , Kendrick Sampson. , Kiki Layne, Laura Harrier, Lily Rabe, Lisa Rinna, Lucy Hale, Nina Dobrev, Selma Blair, Rachel Zoe, Storm Reid, Jason Bolden, Jessica Paster and Rodarte creators Kate and Laura Mulleavy.

“After working with so many talented designers, I am in awe of what it really takes to design a remarkable collection,” said Kristin Davis, who presented alongside St. John's CEO Andy Lew, dressed in a brand look. “I feel so lucky to have worn some incredible clothes throughout my career and fashion is an integral part of creating my characters.”