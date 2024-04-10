Connecticut, one of eight repeat men's basketball national champions

For the second straight season, Connecticut is the top dog.

The Huskies etched their name in college basketball history Monday after beating Purdue to win the national championship back-to-back seasons and their sixth title in school history. Becoming a March Madness winner is already a difficult task, but Connecticut displayed its dominance in the sport by becoming the first team in 17 years to repeat as national champion and the eighth school to do so in the 85 years of NCAA history. Tournament.

Here are all the teams that have won consecutive national championships in men's basketball:

Oklahoma State: 1945-46

The first school to win back-to-back national championships in men's basketball was then known as Oklahoma A&M. The 1945 tournament was the school's first appearance, and in the eight-team tournament, the Aggies defeated Utah, Arkansas and New York University to win their first national championship.

The following season, Oklahoma A&M went 31-2 and beat Baylor, California and North Carolina en route to the title. Center Bob Kurland, the man credited with making the first dunk in college basketball history, was tournament MVP both seasons.

Kentucky: 1948-49

The second consecutive national champion came a few years later when Adolph Rupp's Kentucky team won it all.

In 1948, led by the “Fabulous Five”, the Wildcats defeated Columbia, Holy Cross and Baylor to win the school's first national title. The following season, Kentucky returned four starters from the famous roster and beat Villanova, Illinois and Oklahoma A&M all by double digits to win the title. These would be the first two of Rupp's four national championships as head coach of the Wildcats.

San Francisco: 1955-56

Led by the legendary Bill Russell and KC Jones, San Francisco won the first of its back-to-back national championships in 1955, the second champion after the tournament was expanded to 24 teams. In the NCAA tournament, the Dons defeated West Texas State, Utah, Oregon State, Colorado and La Salle for their first national championship.

With Russell and Jones returning the following season, San Francisco went a perfect 29–0 to become the first undefeated team to win the national championship. The Dons defeated UCLA, Utah, SMU and Iowa in dominant fashion to repeat as champions.

Cincinnati: 1961-62

The Bearcats were unable to win a title with Oscar Robertson but won their first championship of the season following his departure. They beat Texas Tech, Kansas State, Utah and rival Ohio State in the national title game with Bob Wiesenhahn and Paul Hogue as their two leading scorers. The following season with Hogue in the middle, the Bearcats again defeated Creighton, Colorado, UCLA and Ohio State in the national championship game to win a second title. Cincinnati fell just short of the three-peat, losing to Loyola Chicago in the 1963 final.

UCLA: 1964-65, 1967-73

UCLA began its reign as the king of college basketball in 1964 when it won its first national championship and won it again in 1965.

After falling short in 1967, the Bruins completely tore college basketball apart by winning seven straight national championships from 1967 to 1973, which included three undefeated seasons and a combined record of 205-5 during that stretch. . All of those championship seasons were coached by John Wooden with Lew Alcindor and Bill Walton among the stars of those teams. This is the only time a school has won three or more national championships in a row.

Duke: 1991-92

It would be nearly 20 years before another consecutive national championship was held in men's college basketball, this time by the Blue Devils.

In 1991, No. 2 seed Duke beat Northeast Louisiana, Iowa, Connecticut and St. John's to advance to the Final Four. In the semifinals, the Blue Devils pulled off a shocking upset of undefeated UNLV and beat Kansas in the national title game to win its first championship and also give Mike Krzyzewski his first of five in his coaching career.

The following season, Duke was dominant with only two close losses after Bobby Hurley broke a bone in his foot midway through the ACC season, forcing Grant Hill to take over as point guard. Seeded No. 1, the Blue Devils beat Campbell, Iowa, Seton Hall and thanks to the miracle of Christian Laettner, they shot Kentucky to advance to the Final Four. Duke went on to beat Indiana and Michigan to win the national championship game. This was the first repeat champion after the tournament was expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Florida: 2006-07

Florida, led by Billy Donovan, became the first team to win back-to-back national championships in the 21st century.

In 2006, the No. 3 seed Gators beat South Alabama, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Georgetown and Villanova to advance to its third Final Four. Florida then beat Cinderella team George Mason and then UCLA to win its first national championship.

The following season, the entire surprising roster returned with Joakim Noah, Al Horford and Corey Brewer among those who delayed their NBA careers. Florida beat Jackson State, Purdue, Butler and Oregon to return to the Final Four. There, the Gators beat UCLA in a national championship rematch in the second semifinal, then Ohio State in the title game.

Connecticut: 2023-24

The eighth school to win back-to-back titles, Connecticut dominated the playoffs like no other team.

In the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the No. 4 seed Huskies defeated Iona, Saint Mary's, Arkansas and Gonzaga to reach the Final Four. In the semifinals, Connecticut defeated Miami (Fla.) and then San Diego State in the title game to win its first title since 2014. All six victories were by at least 13 points.

Even with the loss of stars Adama Sanago and Jordan Hawkins to the NBA, Connecticut was even more dominant in the regular season en route to the No. 1 seed. The Huskies cruised their way to the Final Four with wins over Stetson, Northwestern, San Diego State and Illinois. In Arizona, the Huskies defeated Alabama and Purdue to win their sixth national title, tying them with North Carolina for the third most Division I championships. This time, all of their tournament victories were by at least 14 points.