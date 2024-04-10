My teenage son asked me to dress modestly because his friends think I'm sexy

It seems like when you become a mom, every decision you make revolves around your child – well, it does for me, anyway.

And deciding what to wear always takes into account what my daughter will be doing that day.

A playdate at the park? I'll swap the sandals for sneakers.

Bolognese for lunch? Goodbye, white jeans.

However, no matter how hard I try, my clothes are never free of a snotty nose here or a muddy handprint there, and Napisan has become my new best friend.

A woman's teenage son asked her to dress more modestly.







A woman's teenage son asked her to dress more modestly. Kaspar Grinvalds – stock.adobe.com

I'm faced with a little dilemma

Take to a parenting forum A mother is searching for answers after her son asked her to fundamentally change the way she dresses.

I am facing a dilemma and could really use some advice, she wrote.

My teenage son (12, soon to be 13) urged me to stop wearing makeup and dress more shabbily because he finds it embarrassing that his friends think I'm attractive.

I want to respect his feelings, but at the same time, I don't want to compromise my own self-esteem, she added.

She revealed that she doesn't think she dresses fashionably particular This way I dress conservatively and simply get ready every day. I don't wear anything too flashy or revealing, but I like to highlight my features with makeup.

After trying to have an open, understanding conversation with her son and acknowledging that his feelings are valid, she struggles to understand her identity with her son's demands: This is who I am and how I choose to present myself .

Despite her best efforts, her son still wasn't comfortable with his mother's outfit choices.

He seems to have trouble with the comments his friends make about me and he wants me to change my appearance to avoid further embarrassment.







Commenters disagreed on how the mother should handle the situation. wetzkaz – stock.adobe.com

It is not my fault

The mother went on to say that she and her son were at a crossroads. I told him that it wasn't my fault that his friends made inappropriate remarks and that he shouldn't be ashamed of their actions.

She added: “He finds it difficult to ignore their comments and feels obliged to conform to their expectations.

She ended the post by asking the forum for advice: How can I help my son understand that he shouldn't be embarrassed by other people's perceptions of me? And how can I encourage him to be confident in himself and not let outside opinions dictate his feelings?

A golden opportunity

The post, which has nearly 200 comments since it was posted Wednesday, offers advice ranging from lessons in sexism to navigating difficult conversations.

All right. So here's the problem. It's not about you. It's about him. This is a GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY for him to stand up to his friends and ask them to stop being stupid, one wrote.

This is the main conflict of adolescence: finding yourself, your beliefs and your voice. they added.

Another said: “Honestly if you take her advice and start changing your appearance it will set the tone for her that women dress for the male gaze.”

They then warned: “The last thing you want in the future is for your son to start telling his future girlfriend to stop wearing skirts and makeup because his friends say something.”

And another suggested: You need to teach him that men and boys have no say in how women and girls dress.

I'm missing the point

However, one commenter caused others to completely miss the point. I think a lot of people phrase this incorrectly and tell you to teach your son a woman's point of view. This is an important thing to teach, but your son is also struggling to understand how his friends sexualize his mother. [and] this needs to be resolved first.

He will not learn when he is very stressed and will have difficulty finding room for empathy.

Above all, he needs help to understand his feelings and process them. Your son might feel embarrassed, he might feel like he's protecting you, or he might feel upset that his mother is being talked about in a way that makes him uncomfortable.

Find out his real feelings and let him know that it's okay to feel uncomfortable, and he can leave any conversation, even with his friends.

A teaching opportunity?

Even if the mother is facing a difficult challenge, she can use this opportunity to discuss with her son the possibility of seeking professional help.

Equipping him with the tools he needs when he hears his friends' comments can allow him to see his friends' behavior as the problem, not his mother's.