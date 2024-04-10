BFC reimagines June London Fashion Week with a completely new cultural concept





The British Fashion Council has unveiled a new concept for the June edition of London Fashion Week, with a variety of events in addition to the main shows and aiming to spark a cultural moment. Labrum London – BFC The June event was originally established as London Fashion Week: Men just over a decade ago. But after its initial success, it suffered from the rise of mixed shows and see-now-buy-now shows, as well as the underlying trend toward a neutral season and, of course, the pandemic. It therefore makes sense to rethink the fundamental concept. Men's fashion remains the key category. But it comes with a platform for diverse British designers and brands, with a focus on the depth and breadth of menswear businesses in the UK.” Building on the year-long celebrations of LFW's 40th anniversary (known as LFW40), the new concept will highlight London's position as a leading cultural capital and amplify its creative community. And the ambition for the June event is to provide a platform for designer businesses and the different cultures and communities who have made a rich and significant contribution to the UK fashion industry. Taking place from June 7 to 9, the event will kick off Friday to Sunday with the BFC taking over the Institute of Contemporary Arts to host a curated program that will include an exhibition, panel discussions and cultural events informed by the three first crops. the BFC has chosen to highlight this season. In collaboration with three guest curators, will explore black culture centered on self-love; South Asian culture focused on patterns, textiles and crafts; and queer culture, with a spotlight on young creative voices from the trans community. And to celebrate LFW40, a retrospective installation celebrates the success of LFW and the important role it plays globally at the intersection of culture. Meanwhile, the The 40 for 40 program will include a line-up of 40 activations hosted by Britain's biggest brands and designers across the city. This of course means fashion shows and presentations, but also events like the BFC which takes over the Groucho Club on Sundays to offer designers and brands a dynamic activation space. BFC chief executive Caroline Rush said the changes would amplify our designers and promote the diverse menswear businesses, from streetwear to Savile Row, as well as retail in the city. We will celebrate and pay homage to some of the cultures that contribute so much to the British fashion industry. The goal is to build on this foundation with different crops each year. She added that the new format “is a direct result of the conversations we continually have with the BFC community (designers, media, UK and international retailers). We want to ensure that we recognize the business needs of our designers and provide them with a global showcase platform that is both relevant and beneficial. This iteration of LFW is a truly exciting opportunity to sustain and innovate the UK’s fashion presentation capabilities and highlight the city’s point of difference during Men’s Fashion Month. Sponsors and partners of the event include the official sponsor 1664 Blanc and his partners Diet Coke, The Londoner and Toni & Guy.

