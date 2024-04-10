How to Wear a Dress with Loafers





Thanks to celebrity endorsements and frequent catwalk appearances, loafers have left behind their humble origins as practical, discreet shoes and become a street style staple. Dresses with loafers are our OTP of loafer outfit ideas, despite the wide range of cool and easy options, and by the time you've gone through our 13 favorite ways to wear a dress with loafers, we're pretty sure that you are going to fall. this ship too. No objection to looks that feature loafers with jeans, shorts or skirts, but there's something about dresses and loafers that is instantly and undeniably cool. It could be the contrast between ruggedness and frivolity or the power of a casual shoe to appear effortless, but whatever the reason, loafers bring out the best in the dress they're worn with, from flirty florals to A-line styles structured and every spring. clothing option between the two. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite looks with this fashion match made in heaven. Trust us, this is a lifelong love story.

Maximize Romantic Vibes Getty Images

Romance is in the air, at least above the Fashion Week runways, which means we're getting our prettiest pleated, ruffled, and bow-adorned dresses ready for spring. You can balance out the softness of this trendy style by adding a pair of loafers and socks. Keep the stripes front and center Getty Images

Stripes are a great dress pattern for a loafer and dress look, especially if you like to layer your outfits. We're of the opinion that bigger is definitely merrier when it comes to fit, but creating a little contrast is key. To avoid becoming an optical illusion, be sure to favor striped pieces of varying widths and directions. Channel the great bohemian energy Getty Images

The catwalks have spoken: bohemianism is back, babies. There's no better way to celebrate the return of this equally chic and comfortable aesthetic than by throwing on a casual, boho-style cardigan and your favorite pair of coordinating loafers. Extra fashion points will be awarded if you add a vest to top it off. Be comfortable in cotton Getty Images

Whatever the idyllic trend, from coastal to cottage, you can be sure that a nap dress will be part of a TikTok trend-approved outfit when the warm weather arrives. Unlike sneakers or sandals, a pair of understated loafers worn with a nap dress won't detract from the overall vibe you're cultivating. Stand out with mixed prints Getty Images

If you like to make a fashion statement or just enjoy the organized chaos that comes from mixed prints, we highly recommend getting a pair of boldly patterned loafers and wearing them with a contrast print puff sleeve dress. To ensure the contrast is intentional, complement this cut with a handbag that combines the color palettes of the loafers and dress. Keep it business casual Getty Images

Loafers are, by nature, business casual, making them a natural choice for tailored business outfits. To give this dress and loafer look a little casual freshness, try swapping out your pants and blouse for a fitted mini dress that falls a few inches below the hem of your blazer. Choose a pop of color Getty Images

One way to create maximum impact with minimal effort while still looking totally effortless is to choose a vibrant color as the focal point of your next dress and loafer look. Bright lime green or icy metallic dotted head-to-toe and tempered with dark neutrals for OOTD-worthy style. Keep it stylish Getty Images

Fans of minimalism will likely be drawn to the simplicity and subtle style of this look that combines clean lines and sophisticated structure. A sleek, stretchy maxi dress worn with matching loafers stands on its own, leaving you free to set the overall tone of the look with the outerwear of your choice. Embrace your inner 90s Alt Grrrl Getty Images

Inside most people is a 90s Alt Grrrl just waiting to break free, put on a stretchy choker, and explode. Small shredded pill in rehearsal. Lugged loafers and a ruched or wrap floral dress provide the oh-so-retro balance of grunge and girly that made '90s fashion so iconic. Get the Most Out of Men's Clothing Getty Images

We all love looks that double down on gender, which makes this dress and loafer duo one of our favorite looks. By layering menswear-inspired pieces like a button-down shirt dress, blazer, and loafers, you get a crisp, streamlined ensemble that clearly understands the style mission in sync. Pair Rigs with a Mod Mini Getty Images

For a dress and loafer look with big vintage vibes, you can't go wrong with a mod mini dress and stacked platform loafers, an outfit with the same energy as the mini dresses and go-go boots of yesteryear . Since each essential piece in this look makes a statement, you don't need to go all-out with patterns or prints. Solid colors are striking on their own. Style with sheers Getty Images

Sheer dresses have an inherent softness that is enhanced when worn with a pair of practical loafers. To create a cohesive look, we recommend sticking to sleek, minimalist loafers in black or brown and adding a matching bag.

