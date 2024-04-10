This October will mark the 140th anniversary of the Hanro brand of lingerie, underwear and loungewear for women and men, after its creation in Switzerland in October 1884. To mark this important milestone, the brand is launching a new capsule collection of women's clothing, which will be launched staggered throughout the month. year, while a number of pop-ups and artist collaborations are also in the works.

The capsule includes two lingerie collections including bras, long briefs and crop tops. Anniversary styles honor women who have played a pioneering role in society, fashion and culture. These women include German and American actress and singer Marlene Dietrich, French feminist, writer and philosopher Simone de Beauvoir, and Madeleine Handschin, Hanro's first female designer and granddaughter of the brand's founder, Albert Handschin.

Additionally, Hanro will launch two loungewear collections including pants, jackets and dresses. Retail prices for lingerie range from $58 for Brazilian briefs to $116 for a bra, while loungewear costs between $128 for pants and $562 for a cashmere sweater. Different fabrics were also used to create the collections, including 100% cotton, lace, lyocell and cashmere.

The anniversary items are being launched in stages, starting in January and continuing through July, and sold through the Hanros DTC website and its store on Molton Street in London's Mayfair, as well as through UK stockists Harrods and Selfridges .

The brand currently has 13 flagship stores worldwide, in cities including London, New York, Beverly Hills, Dubai, Amsterdam, Rome, Munich, Vienna and Gstaad.

Here, CEO Stephan Hohmann explains what customers can expect from the brand's anniversary and how it is strengthening its luxury positioning in the lingerie market, as well as the challenges it faces, such as declining demand for big stores.

How will you celebrate the 140th anniversary?

Under the motto “the touch of luxury”, we will celebrate Hanros' birthday throughout the year. In addition to exclusive and limited collections, we are planning a number of 360-degree campaigns. This includes an influencer trip in April to the annual Rolex Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament with eight international content creators to raise awareness of our main Tie-Break campaign. We also have pop-ups planned in department stores during the anniversary year, as well as events and collaborations with brands and artists. [to be announced at a later date].

Can you share a brief history of the brand?

In 1884, the brand's founders, Albert Handschin and Carl Ronus, opened a knitwear factory in the Swiss town of Liestal, under the name Hanro. The vision was to create lingerie in natural fibers, soft and pleasant to wear, for the elegant and modern woman of the time. As pioneers in the field of circular knitting [a form of knitting that creates a seamless tube]they produced top quality underwear on specially developed machines.

From its beginnings, the company has focused on high-quality natural fibers such as long-staple cotton. [cottons that fray, pill, wrinkle and fade less than fabrics made compared with short-staple cotton].

In the 1980s, Hanro emerged as a pioneer of a new aesthetic inspired by well-being. “Back to the classics” was [and still is] Hanros' motto when launching tops made from the finest mercerized cotton [a chemical treatment added to cotton which is formed by passing threads under tension through a cold solution of 20% caustic soda].

In addition, the “seamless cotton” spaghetti top [camisole]worn by Nicole Kidman in the 1999 film Shu wide eyest, became a bestseller with international cult status [following the film’s release]. Decades of tradition combined with technical innovation and timeless design make Hanro a desirable and distinct brand.

Who are the women who inspired the anniversary collection?

The anniversary collection pays tribute to the women who have always been at the heart of Hanro. That's why anniversary styles are named after strong women who played pioneering roles in society, fashion, politics, science and culture.

For example, Madeleine Handschin was Hanro's first female designer and granddaughter of the company's founder. She symbolizes the central role of women at Hanro. Or the French feminist, writer and philosopher Simone de Beauvoir [who] is considered a representative of existentialism, and the German and American actress and singer Marlene Dietric.

What efforts have you made to ensure that the new collection is produced sustainably?

From spinning the yarn, to our in-house fabric production, to sewing the finished product in our own facilities, Hanro has always had its entire supply chain in Europe. The yarn and fabric only travel halfway around the world after being transformed into Hanro products. [and sent to stores and customers]. From textile production in Vorarlberg, Austria, to the sewing factory in Portugal, to the warehouse in Hungary, we have shorter transport routes, reducing our carbon footprint. [than brands with far-reaching supply chains].

For example, we do not need to use an airplane to ship our goods around the world during the production process. We ship the fabrics from Austria to our sewing factory in Portugal and from the sewing factory in Portugal to our warehouse in Hungary with trucks.

In addition to European production, our in-house product design and development teams [based in Austria] guarantee that our products have the highest quality. Quality is one of the most important characteristics we look for when choosing a fabric for our products. We only use very high quality, extremely durable, long staple cotton. Our special soft mercerization finish gives the cotton a silky shine, exceptional color brilliance and high tensile strength.

We also have our own internal quality control department, which checks fabrics via wash tests. [which evaluate the colorfastness and durability of fabrics] and resistance tests [a force used to elongate and break a sample].



Where are the items made?

Hanro products are made in Europe [including the design department and textile production in Austria, sewing factory in Portugal and warehouse in Hungary] and are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified [a label that certifies that every component of the product, from the fabric to the thread and accessories, has been rigorously tested against a list of up to 350 toxic chemicals]. 80% of the fabrics are produced in Vorarlberg, Austria, in the company's own fabric production factory. [the remining 20% is produced by a supplier nearby Hanros HQ in Austria, called Getzner Textil]. Manufacturing takes place in the company's sewing factory in Portugal.

What key challenges do you anticipate in 2024?

The main challenge lies in the instability of the department store sector. In Germany in particular, many department stores are in difficulty and some of them have had to close their doors. [in March 2023 German department store Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof announced it will close down 52 of its 129 stores].

We therefore need to find new ways and points of contact to distribute our products. In Scandinavia, for example, we have expanded our stockists to include My Favorite Things, H66 Tisvilde og Mille, Illums Bolighus (in Copenhagen, Lyngby, Waterfront and Frederiksberg) and Hotel Skodsborg (where items can be found in the hotel store). hotel). You can find our products in many fashion boutiques, not just lingerie boutiques, this is how we alleviate this challenge.

We are also launching a luxurious capsule collection for AW24, which should strengthen our luxury positioning.