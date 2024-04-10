Fashion designer Simone Rocha launches Crocs collaboration: see the photos





Your new summer must-have? Crocs x at Simone Rocha haute couture collaboration. The footwear collaboration, between the Colorado-based shoe company and the Irish fashion designer, comes in different styles and colors and is now available for purchase. The chic and comfortable collaboration, which was first presented at London Fashion Week 2023, combines Rocha's signature elegance and “directional aesthetic” with effortless comfort and “brand DNA emblematic” of Crocs, according to a press release. “The exclusive collaboration explores the creative juxtaposition of femininity, practicality and utilitarianism, resulting in a distinctive collection that challenges traditional perceptions of footwear,” the press release adds. The shoes cost between $175 and $275 depending on the style. Composed of three silhouettes, Simone Rocha reinvented the Crocs Siren Clog, Class Clog and Quick Trail shoes with whimsical and romantic accents. For example, the Simone Rocha x Crocs Siren style, available in black and white, is adorned with large jewelry and floral jibbitz. Each reimagined Crocs style features Rocha's signature pearls, crystals and jet beads. The classic Crocs clog also got the Simone Rocha treatment and, at $175, features oversized pearls and more exclusive jewelry jibbitzes. The shoes are available in several colors: black, khaki, pink, white as well as multiple styles, the classic, quick trail and mermaid version. Wait, when did Crocs become cool again?Inside the story of the sensational rise of the comfortable shoe company The Simone Rocha x Crocs collection was revealed in a 24-hour raffle that ends on April 11 at 11 a.m. Central Time. Many styles on Rocha's site are now sold out, and people can set an alarm to notify them when they're back in stock. Foam clogs were first released in 2002, and then, 15 years later, the first hints of Crocs' major impact on fashion came when designer Christopher Kaneput them on the spring/summer 2017 runway. Who is Simone Rocha? Born in Dublin, Ireland, Rocha made her debut at London Fashion Week in September 2010. Rocha was named a Harper's Bazaar Designer of Year Award in 2016, as well as the Fashion Awards for 'Emerging Talent, Ready-to-Wear' in 2013, and most recently received the Fashion Award for 'Independent British Brand' in 2021 . . It now has three standalone stores in London, New York and Taiwan. Contributor: Sara M Moniuszko, Pamela Avila

