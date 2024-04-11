Russell Wilson: Faith, family and football

Adrienne Raquel

This story was featured in the May/June issue of ESSENCE.

Throughout his tenure in the NFL, Russell Wilson achieved unimaginable success on the field. Equipped with dynamic skills and unique leadership qualities, he has established himself as a prominent figure not only in football but also in the fields of entrepreneurship, philanthropy and entertainment. By refusing to be boxed in by conventional restrictions, Wilson helped break the mold of what a modern sports star can be. In doing so, he blazed a new trail for black athletes for generations to come.

Adrienne Raquel

Born in Cincinnati and raised in Richmond, Wilson was an active child, playing basketball, football and baseball. I've loved sport all my life, says the 35-year-old. The love came from my father and my brother, and playing against them. He excelled in track and field in high school and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles professional baseball team, but decided to continue his education by enrolling in college at North Carolina State University. There, he excelled in football and baseball before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Because of his talent, Wilson had options when it came to sports, but it was guidance from a higher power that inspired him to focus on football.

I think the decision was just God's perfect timing for me, Wilson explains. By focusing solely on football, he was able to hone his prowess as a passer, which led to a great senior year at Wisconsin. He led the Badgers to an 11-3 record and a Big 10 championship. In 2012, he declared for the NFL draft, eventually joining the Seattle Seahawks as a third-round pick. Although Wilson showed promise while playing in Division I, it was in the following years that the world fully recognized the immensity of his potential.

During his career with the Seahawks, Wilson earned nine Pro Bowl selections, had several record-breaking seasons and earned a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. In 2019, he dazzled audiences with a series of game-changing passes and an uncanny ability to improvise outside of the pocket, compelling audiences to create the phrase Let Russ Cook. During the decade he spent behind center in Seattle, Wilson became one of the best players in football. More importantly, his rise was a reminder that black quarterbacks possess more than physical attributes, contradicting a narrative pushed by scouts, coaches, executives and the media since the league's inception more than a century ago.

Before Wilson burst onto the scene, representatives of color like Doug Williams, Warren Moon, Randall Cunningham and Michael Vick all dominated the field at one point, a fact that Wilson recognizes and respects. I think of these guys before me, he said. But when I arrived in the league, there were only a few of us. It was Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III, Colin Kaepernick, myself and a few others. At the end of his second year in the NFL, Wilson won the Lombardi Trophy, becoming only the second black quarterback to do so. While this victory became an unforgettable personal accomplishment, it also marked a change in the perception of black men in his position.

Wilson wears a Gucci jumpsuit, Calvin Klein tank top, Zegna sunglasses, Shay bracelets and rings, and her own necklaces, watch, and name bracelet. Photographed by Adrienne Raquel

For me, being able to go to back-to-back Super Bowls and win one, I think it opened a lot of doors for me,” he said. Now you see guys like Patrick Mahomes who won it; It's really just us so far, but there's more to come. The emergence of quarterbacks like Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and CJ Stroud, to name a few, is indicative of a new era in football and a glimpse into where the sport is heading .

What I like to see is guys are getting drafted early and a lot of teams these days have black quarterbacks playing for them, Wilson said. It's all over the league and it shows how the National Football League is starting to evolve and change and break down barriers. I think one of the greatest blessings of my career so far is that I've been fortunate enough to be able to open doors for others, because of what others have done for me.

This offseason, the future Hall of Famer signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, after a brief and complicated stint with the Denver Broncos, to play under Mike Tomlin, the team's pioneering black coach. In what marks a new beginning for Wilson's life and career, he remains determined for the journey ahead and grateful for all he has accomplished thus far. Playing 13 years in the NFL was a dream come true, he said, adding that being able to play for Mike Tomlin; To be around him and try to accomplish all the goals I want to accomplish with the Steelers organization, and what that means to the NFL, is one of the greatest gifts in the world.

In addition to his talent on the field, Wilson was a true star. Through his philanthropic efforts and community service, he improves the quality of life of those less fortunate and deprived. His unfailing commitment is something that was instilled in him very early, by his parents. My mom and dad, I got to see them both give back in so many ways,” he recalls. My father was a lawyer. He has helped so many people. My mother was a nurse and she had a heart of servanthood, as in John 13:14 where Jesus said: If I, your Lord and Master, wash your feet, you must wash the others. And I firmly believe that it is a gift from God. To whom much is given, it takes much for us to be able to give back and serve.

Wilson wears a Fear of God jacket and shirt, Zegna, Shay sunglasses and his own bracelets. Photographed by Adrienne Raquel

After the death of his father in 2010, Wilson created the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to empower today's youth, and his efforts have earned him philanthropic honors, including Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2021, and the Bart Starr Award. in 2022. His humanitarian spirit extends to his businesses, including the men's clothing and shoe line Mark of a good manhis business coaching practice Unlimited minds, the Russell Wilson Quarterback Academy and many others. Wilson also formed Why Not You Productions with his wife, Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara, in hopes of creating stories that will uplift and entertain viewers.

As ambitious as Wilson is, family is the backbone of everything he does. His relationship with Ciara, to whom he has been married since 2016, is an inspiration to those who celebrate black love. The key to their success, he said, is prayer. When I asked her to marry me, once she said yes, I said, Before we do this, can we pray? I want to make sure we always put God at the center of everything, he recalls. And so I think what hopefully shines through in our love is that, look, love is never perfect. But we continue to try to put God first and pray over each other. We have these four beautiful children that we raise every day and it's the greatest gift in the world.

Photographed by Adrienne Raquel

Wilson's faith has been his foundation, getting him through victories, trials and everything in between. This has allowed him to be the man he is and to aspire to be better with each passing day.

I think it keeps you grounded, he says of his belief system. This keeps you connected to who God is, what He has already done, and what He is about to do for you. It’s knowing that there is always a greater purpose in life. It's really important. It inspires me to be the best version of myself, so I can inspire someone else.

