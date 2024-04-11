Fashion
Local fashion collective Sublime Synergy will host its first-ever fashion show featuring Columbus-based designers
For local artist Jenna Alexander, what started as a hobby of refurbishing clothing with painted and printed designs has since blossomed into a project benefiting Columbus artists.
After recognizing how expensive it can be to create and purchase art, Alexander said she always dreamed of making art more accessible to the Columbus community at large. After thinking about the potential for artistic expression through clothing, Sublime Synergy was born in February.
I realized I wanted to start something a little different here in Columbus that would provide a nice environment and services for designers, Alexander said. This is why I decided to launch Sublime Synergy display cases.
Sublime Synergy, a fashion collective that provides runway opportunities and other networking experiences for local designers, will host its first-ever fashion show on Saturday, titled Do You Have the Vision? The exhibition, also a collaboration with the non-profit He(ART)s Aligned 614, will take place in the banquet hall of the New Albany Park Condominium and will feature four Columbus-based designers: Soul Vision, Oliver Valdienne , The House of ISA and Easy Co. Clothing.
Lindsay Drahos, founder of He(ART)s Aligned 614, said the organization helps artists, designers and small businesses develop their entrepreneurial skills.
Drahos said she and Alexander hope the upcoming event can provide a safe space for small-scale creators, allowing them to network with community members and find new creative opportunities to pursue.
I want the exhibition to allow creators to showcase their creations where a wider crowd can see them, Alexander said. The event is intended to allow the designer to be seen. This can be difficult for people because of the expense of performing. I want designers to be able to promote themselves and connect with the community.
Alexander said she intentionally chose not to designate a specific theme for the show, giving creators more creative freedom to show their art in its purest form. With a total of 32 looks, eight from each of the four designers that will be revealed, Drahos said attendees can expect to see clothes that vary greatly in aesthetic and style.
You can expect an incredible showcase of local talent that you may not have had access to, Drahos said. There are several creators with different styles and techniques, and it will be a great and fun event.
Because this showcase marks Sublime Synergys' first official event, Alexander said she wanted fashion designers to be the center of attention. For future community projects, she intends to include a wider range of creatives.
This event on the 13th will be the first one we do, and I just wanted this one to be more designer focused, Alexander said. Once the whole project blossoms, it will include creative people and give them the opportunity to showcase different areas of art.
Drahos said He(ART)s Aligned 614 has previously worked with Alexander through hosful Collective Boutique, a local boutique that also provides space for creatives and small business owners to display their art.
Jenna [Alexander] always had a desire to help other fashion designers and small business owners in the community, Drahos said. She created the showcase to go further than what we do at [hosful Collective Boutique]. She created this to allow designers to display their talents on a runway and showcase these local fashion designers.
Drahos said she knew the collaboration between He (ART) Aligned 614 and Sublime Synergy could help advance the careers of many local designers, which aligns well with the nonprofit's mission.
We allow other people in the community who want to help these types of events to go ahead and donate to us, Drahos said. The partnership was more about making people aware that this group exists and that if you love fashion and art, know the importance of it and want to contribute, we act as a physical agent so we can offer do more shows like this in the future.
Alexander wants this exhibition to be the start of a long-term project in which artists can present their work for free and profit from the pieces they have made.
The show will be unlike anything I've ever been a part of and events I've attended because the creators get the showcase for free, Alexander said. Many events I found in Columbus require you to pay to show your work, so I try to remove that. Designers will also be able to sell their work and make a profit. That’s kind of where my vision came from, and I wanted to help designers.
Do you have the vision? will take place Saturday at 5777 New Albany Road and will begin at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets which include food provided by catering company SeedtoServe and a free drink are priced at $25. Add-ons such as raffle tickets, VIP champagne bottle service and goody bags are also available.
According to Alexander, spectators can also expect photo ops, a 50/50 raffle, clothing for sale and an after-party at Good Night John Boy.
More information about the fashion show can be found on AllEvents page. Additional details about Sublime Synergy itself can be found on its Instagram page.
