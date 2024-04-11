Paris Hilton wears a deconstructed blazer dress at the Fashion Trust Awards





Paris Hilton brings an artistic touch to the classic blazer dress. The 43-year-old socialite attended the Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 9, in a deconstructed black blazer dress by Mugler with geometric shape cutouts throughout. The dress was fitted at the waist before flaring slightly at the hips. Hilton paired this unique dress with sheer tights featuring a single seam down the front, a black leather handbag and oversized black sunglasses. Hilton wore her hair in a chic bun, except for face-framing side bangs. She wore black liquid eyeliner and kept the rest of her makeup neutral for the occasion. Related: Paris Hilton says she's 'so in love' with daughter London

Paris Hilton fulfilled her biggest role yet when she welcomed her two children with husband Carter Reum. “Being a mother is something I have always dreamed of. It’s been the most special, incredible experience of my life,” Hilton exclusively told Us Weekly during her August 2023 cover story. “Having [worked] very difficult [to] […] The cutout black dress is a dramatic departure from the sparkly pink looks Hilton is typically known for wearing. The Fashion Trust US Awards is an annual awards ceremony that began in March 2023. According to his websiteit is “a non-profit initiative dedicated to discovering, funding and nurturing young design talents with the goal of helping them grow their brand into a thriving global brand.” Winners receive nearly $500,000 in funding as well as mentorships to help them grow their brands. THANKS! You have successfully registered. Finalists were selected by board members Tanning France, Karla Welch, Anne Crawford, Maha Dakhil, Laura Brown And Tania Fares. This group also selected the winners, as well as advisory members, including designers. Philip Lim And Isabel funny. This year's winners included jewelry designer Ashley Harris (the Inclusivity Prize), Batsheva Hay (the Sustainable Development Prize), Esha Soni (the Accessories Prize), MoAnA Luu (the Jewelry Prize), Yamil Arbaje (the Graduate Award) and Harbison Studio (the Ready-to-Wear Prize). Besides Hilton, the ceremony was packed with celebrities, including Jenna Dewan, Sophie Bush, Jessica Biel, Ashley Graham, Alessandra Ambrosio, Nina Dobrev And Selma Blair. It took place in a private home in Los Angeles and was hosted by Zooey Deschanel.

