FASHION SCHOLARSHIP FUND HOSTS 87TH ANNUAL AWARDS CELEBRATION





THE Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) celebrated its Class of 2024 FSF and Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholars, 130 exceptional students who have demonstrated their ability to disrupt and transform the fashion industry as creatives or as marketing and business professionals , on Monday, April 8, during FSF LIVE, the organization's 87th annual gala at New York City's Glasshouse. Hosted by a model and body advocate Paloma Elsesserthe event honored Michael Burke, president and CEO of LVMH fashion group, Tracee Ellis Rossaward-winning actress, CEO and founder of Beauty of patternsand Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer of Nordstrom, Inc. for their long-standing commitment to supporting and encouraging the next generation of fashion talent and for their leadership in championing diversity and inclusive representation in the fashion industry. Michael Burke was introduced by Spike Lee, director, producer, screenwriter, actor and award-winning author, Tracee Ellis Ross was introduced by Karla Welch, stylist, founder and CEO of The society of the timeand Jamie Nordstrom, Nordstrom Chief Merchandising Officer, who accepted the award on behalf of Pete Nordstrom, was introduced by Virgil Abloh, three-time postmodern scholar and recipient of the Nordstrom Made Fellowship. Jacarie Whitaker. Peter Arnold, Executive Director of the FSF, and Shannon Abloh, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Virgil Abloh Foundation, announced that the next cohort of Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholars will increase by 100% to 60 students per year. next year. FSF awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarships to 130 FSF Scholars attending a network of 72 colleges and universities across the country, all of whom were in attendance and had their work presented at the event. Last month, the top four academic finalists competed for the FSF President's Prize, worth $25,000, by presenting their in-depth case studies that provide solutions to an ESG priority by presenting a problem impacting the fashion industry to a panel of judges representing all sectors of the industry. . At FSF LIVE, each finalist and their case study topic were introduced by an industry leader, then briefly presented a personal statement about their journey, inspiration and intention for their future career in the industry . Finalists (top, left to right: Josh Tunac, Ben Callaghan, Chigy Nwogu, Olivia Meyer) included: Ben Callaghansenior at Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah Campus, was introduced by Jian DeLeon, director of menswear at Nordstrom.

Chigozirim NwoguSenior at New York University, was presented by Sarah Benady, President of CELINE North America.

Olivia Meyersenior at Kent State University, was introduced by Linda Fargo, senior vice president of fashion office and store presentation, Bergdorf Goodman.

Josh Tunacsenior at Arizona State University, was introduced by WWD Editor-in-Chief Eugenia Miranda Richman. The winner of the $25,000 Chairmans Award is Kent State University senior Olivia Meyer. The award was presented to Meyer this evening by celebrity designer Vera Wang, host Paloma Elsesser and FSF Board of Directors Chairman John Tighe. All images by B.F.A..

