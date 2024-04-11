Zendaya wears tennis racket bow dress to 'Challengers' premiere in London

Four cities in the heart of Challengers world press tour, Zendaya and stylist Law Cockroach arrived at the premiere in London on April 10, ready to reinvent tennis fashion once again. This time, the duo managed to merge two familiar trends into one completely unique dress, all while continuing Z's white Wimbledon streak. Challengers first looks.
Zendaya hit the red carpet in central London on Wednesday evening in a custom white Thom Browne dress that mixed preppy regalia with flirty bows, both tied in her hair and attached to her dress.
The low-cut piece, her second on the press tour showcasing the silhouette, featured a high Peter Pan collar and thin flat-knot belt. A thigh-high slit broke up her pleated mesh skirt (referencing a tennis net, of course), which was drenched in Thom Browne's signature red, blue and white striped logo along the hem. A subtle shimmer came from the sequins sewn throughout the dress, some in the shape of tiny tennis rackets. (From a distance, they could be confused with even more bows.)
From the back, the dress featured a low cut perfect for showcasing Zendaya's long braided ponytail and oversized satin ribbon. Work with a hairdresser Ursula StéphaneZendaya's newly blonde hair was lengthened with extensions for an updo that was both dramatic and sporty.
She accessorized again with a sprinkling of diamond Bulgari jewelry and pointy Louboutin heels.
Between the bow in her hair, the mesh skirt, and the racquet print, the dress resembled the aesthetic of childhood having undergone a four-week tennis intensive with the Williams sisters.
Coincidentally, Zendaya's dress had a few characteristics in common with Bridal Fashion Week's biggest wedding dress trends from last week's Spring 2025 shows. Exaggerated hair ribbons, stacked bow decals and low-waisted silhouettes were all on display in bridal collections from Monique Lhuillier, Elie Saab and Viktor & Rolf.
Of course, this isn't meant to be a bridal look: It's a continuation of Zendaya and Law Roach's smart approach to “method dressing” throughout the period. Challengers press tour. The two worked together to bring Zendaya's character, tennis phenom turned coach Tashi Duncan, to the carpet in the form of sports-inspired outfits. Some Grand Slams showed up with obvious but opulent tennis references (like tonight's), while others were more abstract.
For the official premieres, Zendaya stuck to a range of optical white outfits, perhaps inspired by Wimbledon's all-white dress code (and the prevalence of white outfits in tennis in general). These looks range from a minimalist Calvin Klein suit in Rome to a floaty Louis Vuitton dress in Paris. The main exception so far occurred during the first leg of the tour, when Zendaya wore a court green Loewe dress to the premiere in Sydney, Australia. (Jonathan Anderson, Loewe's creative director, also designed the costumes for Challengers.)
The morning and midday photocalls are also Grand Slam inspired. Zendaya spent her press conferences in Paris in vintage chartreuse tennis ball looks by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton. Later, in Rome, she wore stilettos with tennis ball heels and a sequinned varsity tennis dress, both designed by Loewe.
Even though Zendaya has spent the last month delivering service after service by the likes of Loewe, Calvin Klein, and now Thom Browne, she wouldn't call these looks the epitome of her personal style. Instead, they feel more like a role. In his recent Vogue cover storyZendaya referenced the fashion plate appearing on the Challengers the red carpet (and others) as a form of alter-ego. “I have to buy her,” the actress said. “I have to buy that this woman exists, or that this fantasy exists.”
Clearly, there's more to the “dressing method” than just nods to tennis tournament style on the market. Challengers tour. But fashion fans are happy to see Zendaya performing until the press tour ends.