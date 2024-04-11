Zendaya wears tennis racket bow dress to 'Challengers' premiere in London





Four cities in the heart of Challengers world press tour, Zendaya and stylist Law Cockroach arrived at the premiere in London on April 10, ready to reinvent tennis fashion once again. This time, the duo managed to merge two familiar trends into one completely unique dress, all while continuing Z's white Wimbledon streak. Challengers first looks. Zendaya hit the red carpet in central London on Wednesday evening in a custom white Thom Browne dress that mixed preppy regalia with flirty bows, both tied in her hair and attached to her dress. The low-cut piece, her second on the press tour showcasing the silhouette, featured a high Peter Pan collar and thin flat-knot belt. A thigh-high slit broke up her pleated mesh skirt (referencing a tennis net, of course), which was drenched in Thom Browne's signature red, blue and white striped logo along the hem. A subtle shimmer came from the sequins sewn throughout the dress, some in the shape of tiny tennis rackets. (From a distance, they could be confused with even more bows.) Zendaya found yet another way to wear white at Wimbledon at Challengers Premiere in London, with a low-waisted dress coated with a tennis racket by Thom Browne. (Image credit: Getty Images) From the back, the dress featured a low cut perfect for showcasing Zendaya's long braided ponytail and oversized satin ribbon. Work with a hairdresser Ursula StéphaneZendaya's newly blonde hair was lengthened with extensions for an updo that was both dramatic and sporty. She accessorized again with a sprinkling of diamond Bulgari jewelry and pointy Louboutin heels. Between the bow in her hair, the mesh skirt, and the racquet print, the dress resembled the aesthetic of childhood having undergone a four-week tennis intensive with the Williams sisters. Zendaya changed her hairstyle for the London event, tying her hair into a braided ponytail and topping it with a giant white bow. (Image credit: Getty Images) Coincidentally, Zendaya's dress had a few characteristics in common with Bridal Fashion Week's biggest wedding dress trends from last week's Spring 2025 shows. Exaggerated hair ribbons, stacked bow decals and low-waisted silhouettes were all on display in bridal collections from Monique Lhuillier, Elie Saab and Viktor & Rolf. Marie Claire email subscribers get insights on fashion and beauty trends, celebrity news, and more. Register here. Of course, this isn't meant to be a bridal look: It's a continuation of Zendaya and Law Roach's smart approach to “method dressing” throughout the period. Challengers press tour. The two worked together to bring Zendaya's character, tennis phenom turned coach Tashi Duncan, to the carpet in the form of sports-inspired outfits. Some Grand Slams showed up with obvious but opulent tennis references (like tonight's), while others were more abstract. Zendaya's tennis-meets-coquette dress made a cheeky sporty statement with every inch of fabric, from the fishnet pleats to the sequin decals. (Image credit: Getty Images) For the official premieres, Zendaya stuck to a range of optical white outfits, perhaps inspired by Wimbledon's all-white dress code (and the prevalence of white outfits in tennis in general). These looks range from a minimalist Calvin Klein suit in Rome to a floaty Louis Vuitton dress in Paris. The main exception so far occurred during the first leg of the tour, when Zendaya wore a court green Loewe dress to the premiere in Sydney, Australia. (Jonathan Anderson, Loewe's creative director, also designed the costumes for Challengers.) The morning and midday photocalls are also Grand Slam inspired. Zendaya spent her press conferences in Paris in vintage chartreuse tennis ball looks by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton. Later, in Rome, she wore stilettos with tennis ball heels and a sequinned varsity tennis dress, both designed by Loewe. Earlier this week, Zendaya channeled Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in a white Calvin Klein skirt suit. (Image credit: Getty Images) Her sizzling white sequence also included a steamy strapless Louis Vuitton dress for the Paris Challengers first. (Image credit: Getty Images) Even though Zendaya has spent the last month delivering service after service by the likes of Loewe, Calvin Klein, and now Thom Browne, she wouldn't call these looks the epitome of her personal style. Instead, they feel more like a role. In his recent Vogue cover storyZendaya referenced the fashion plate appearing on the Challengers the red carpet (and others) as a form of alter-ego. “I have to buy her,” the actress said. “I have to buy that this woman exists, or that this fantasy exists.” Clearly, there's more to the “dressing method” than just nods to tennis tournament style on the market. Challengers tour. But fashion fans are happy to see Zendaya performing until the press tour ends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/zendaya-challengers-london-premiere-tennis-racquet-bow-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos