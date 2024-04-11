With the growing preference for K-fashion, small and medium fashion brands are actively launching into it.





Small and medium-sized K fashion brands are expanding overseas With the global popularity of the MZ generation, active targeting of overseas offline markets, comprehensive expansion in Japan, the United States and Taiwan. Queue line for purchase at pop-up store in Osaka, Japan. [Photo provided = Marten Kim] With the growing preference for K-fashion, small and medium-sized fashion brands are actively entering overseas markets such as Japan and the United States. Even fashion and beauty companies, which have grown primarily online, appear to be jumping into the global market early, increasing their touch points with overseas customers and opening overseas pop-ups to pursue their growth. Rockfish Weatherwear, a small and medium-sized fashion brand famous for its rain boots, announced on the 11th that it plans to open a pop-up store in Taiwan around May. She plans to decorate a pop-up store in partnership with Prune, Taiwan's hottest high-end publishing store. “Since local customers' shopping trends and communication methods may be different from those in Korea, we would like to operate overseas pop-ups by establishing strategic partnerships with partners who can fully understand our brand and our customers and locate them,” said a Rockfish Weatherware executive. . Rockfish Weatherware operates stores in Seongsu and Hannam in Seoul and is very popular in the Asian market, accounting for 70% of foreign visitors. Therefore, in order to promote full-fledged global businesses, we will target the Asian market first. Additionally, it has been reported that Rockfish Weatherware is currently being considered after being offered partnerships and pop-up stores by major department stores or famous editorial distributors in Japan, Hong Kong and Macau. In the case of the fashion brand Another Office, which enjoys great popularity among MZ generation men on the online fashion platform Musinsa, etc., it plans to start its global expansion this year with a pop- up in Tokyo, Japan. The Another Office held an exhibition in Japan in January and signed contracts with 25 famous local publishers. With this, other office products will be introduced in Japan starting this summer. In addition, it plans to open a pop-up store in October at the Isetan Department Store branch in Shinjuku, one of Japan's leading department stores. Another bureau official said: “Japan has the idea that it is a suzerain state in the men's fashion market, but we target Japan with minimal men's clothing,” adding: “We lend enough pay attention to quality to ask if we can sell these subsidiary materials at such a price while we actually use them in Japan. He added: “After a year or two of activity in the Japanese market, we also plan to challenge Europe.” Additionally, in the case of Gloni, a fashion brand that became famous thanks to K-pop idol “Black Pink” Jenny wearing simple clothes, it will collaborate with global fashion brands to hold a pop-up at Soho, New York, in October. , and will also open a pop-up in Omotesando, a high-end Japanese fashion street. Earlier in February, Ma Teng Kim, a fashion brand popular with the MZ generation in Korea, opened its second Japanese pop-up store at Hankyu department store in Osaka, Japan. The week-long event attracted a large crowd and an open procession took place. The pop-up store was so successful that it achieved 700 million won in sales in one week. Mateng Kim first opened a pop-up store in Tokyo in October last year, and its sales were higher than at that time. Athletic brand Andar chose Japan as its first overseas offline market this year and opened a pop-up store in Osaka in February. At that time, the average price charged in Japan was 43% higher than in Korea, the company said. In the case of Xeximix, a sports brand developed by Brand X Corporation, this month it opened its first official store in Osaka, Japan, and has accelerated its targeting.

