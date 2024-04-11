Lauren Sanchez turns heads with figure-hugging dress as she joins Jeff Bezos for a star-studded White House dinner honoring Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Lauren Sanchez was spotted turning heads in a bodycon dress as she joined her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, for a star-studded dinner at the White House.

The 54-year-old wore a red Rasario off-the-shoulder lace and satin dress with a corset that cost $2,200 for the event.

Bezos looked dapper in a black tuxedo as they headed inside to join Robert De Niro as part of President Biden's state dinner for the Japanese prime minister.

Sanchez's long raven hair was tucked behind her ears, revealing her large diamond earrings.

As the two men passed reporters, Bezos simply said “hello” when asked if he would donate to the Biden campaign.

The bride-to-be opened up about the moment Bezos asked her to marry him in an interview published in the November issue of Vogue.

It's unclear exactly when Sanchez and Bezos started dating, but their romance was first revealed by the National investigatorin January 2019, while they were both married to other people.

Shortly afterward, the Bezos divorced Mackenzie Scott, his wife of more than 25 years and the mother of his four children, while Sanchez lleft her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell.

Whitesell, executive chairman of entertainment agency Endeavor, is said to be the one who introduced him to Bezos.

They made their first public appearance together in May of the same year, and four years later, they got engaged in May 2023.

She recalled how he popped the question on his yacht after enjoying a romantic dinner together under the stars.

Bezos hid the pink diamond engagement ring under her pillow and she admitted she almost passed out when she saw it.

Sanchez said they were in the early stages of planning their nuptials, noting that she was then more focused on the billionaire's 60th birthday party.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen arrive at the White House Booksellers Area for the State Dinner

“We always think about the wedding and what it’s going to be like. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet,” she said.

The state dinner honored Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, with other dignitaries including Bill and Hillary Clinton in attendance.

Guests in bright spring colors and numerous shimmering dresses discussed politics and shopping as they strolled.

Besides Bezos, other business moguls in attendance included Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase, and Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

The first lady wore a hand-embroidered ombre sapphire evening gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Ms. Kishida wore a flowing royal blue dress with a black belt and black floral embellishments on her neckline.

Legendary singer Paul Simon will perform for guests following their meal of house-cured salmon, rib-eye steak and salted caramel pistachio cake with cherry ice cream.

Biden welcomes Kishida for first state visit by a Japanese leader in nine years. A state dinner is the highest honor the United States can bestow on an ally.