USF drops regular season finale to No. 46 FAU





Next match: against the American Athletic Conference Championships 04/18/2024 | April 18 (Thursday) against. American Athletic Conference Championships History TAMPA (April 10, 2024) The University of South Florida Bulls (9-16) closed out the regular season at home Wednesday, losing in a hard-fought game, 4-2, to No. 46 Florida Atlantic (15-5). The game was originally scheduled to be played in mid-February, but was postponed due to weather conditions and moved to the end of the regular season. In doubles, FAU was able to take the opening court of the match, but the Bulls were quick to respond. The duo ranked No. 34 Erik Grevelius And Alvin Tudorica won the second of three courts, 6-2, in convincing fashion. This victory resulted in a winner-take-all showdown on Court 2. Ben Hudson And Bruno Oliveira brought the No. 2 Owls duo to a tiebreaker, but the Owls prevailed and scored the team point. Singles play saw Erik Grevelius take the first point for the Bulls (6-2, 6-0), tying the overall match score at 1-1. However, FAU regained control of the overall lead by winning back-to-back wins on courts 6 and 4, creating a potential chance for FAU to clinch. The Bulls would return to one point of the match lead with Bruno Oliveira securing a victory on Court 3 (6-4, 6-3). This set up two crucial matchups on Court 1 for No. 66, Alvin Tudorica and Court 5 for Tom Pavlekovich-Smith , the last two point chances in the match. Tudorica and Pavlekovich-Smith went the distance in their respective matches, but FAU took home the victory on Court 5, sealing the match victory. Grevelius closes the regular season with a team record of 13-5 in singles, all on court 2. He and Tudorica own a 14-6 record on doubles court 1 this year. Following The Bulls will now turn their attention to the AAC Championship Tournament scheduled for April 18-21 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. South Florida and the rest of the field will have their seeding and schedule determined early next week. About USF Men's Tennis

Be sure to follow USF men's tennis on social media (Twitter / Facebook / Instagram) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information. The head coach Ashley Fisher is in his eighth year leading the program for the 2023-24 season. Fischer guided the Bulls to four NCAA tournaments, including three trips to the second round. He was named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2019 after leading USF to the conference title in each of those seasons. #GoBulls

