EBAY strengthens its fashion retail offering with generative AI functionality

eBay EBAY has unveiled an AI-powered look generative feature in the iOS mobile app, offering personalized recommendations to customers.

This interactive feature suggests similar items and outfit inspiration based on customers' purchasing history, allowing fashionistas to purchase second-hand and luxury items that match their personal style.

Additionally, this feature will appear on both the website's homepage and landing page for shoppers who have viewed at least 10 fashion items in the last 180 days.

eBay is expected to gain traction among fashion enthusiasts with this AI-based generative feature.

Additionally, the new functionality will allow the company to capitalize on the growth opportunities present in the generative AI market. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global generative AI market size is expected to reach $67.18 billion in 2024 and reach $967.65 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 39.6% in during the forecast period 2024-2032.

Strong competition

The latest release will help this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company compete well with its peers like Amazon AMZN, Shopify BUY and Ali Baba BABA, which is also making increasing efforts to integrate generative AI to improve its fashion shopping experience.

Amazon recently integrated generative AI into its online shopping experience with personalized sizing recommendations, a “Fit Insights” tool for sellers, AI-powered highlights from customer reviews, and performance charts. reinvented sizes.

Additionally, Amazon uses deep learning algorithms based on brand sizing systems, product reviews and customer fit preferences to suggest the best-fit size, improving its fashion shopping experience thanks to generative AI.

Meanwhile, Shopify has added a new media editor feature to its AI-powered generative suite, Shopify Magic.

This feature allows marketers to customize photo backgrounds and suggest styles for existing product images without needing Photoshop experience.

Alibaba, for its part, announced plans to improve its customer service chatbot, Dianxiaomi, in a bid to strengthen the online shopping experience of its main e-commerce unit, Taobao and Tmall Group.

eBay's Growing Fashion Efforts

The latest move bodes well for eBay's growing efforts to strengthen its offerings, particularly in the fashion retail sector, which remains a growth engine for the company. Its shares have gained 19.1% year to date, outperforming the Retail and Wholesale sectors' 8.7% growth.

eBay has launched a mobile consignment service, Luxe Line, to provide a convenient selling experience, giving visitors in Los Angeles and Las Vegas direct access to expert sellers listing and selling luxury items.

Previously, the company introduced a luxury consignment service that allows users to connect with expert sellers who will list and sell their luxury items, like designer handbags.

Through this new service, consumers can sell new and pre-owned designer handbags from major brands such as Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Saint Laurent through a transparent consignment process, including warranty checkmarks of eBay authenticity.

eBay's acquisition of Certilogo, an AI-based provider of digital IDs and authentication for clothing and fashion, remains notable. This acquisition allows eBay to provide consumers with reliable product information and enable circular services. It also offers brands and designers to manage the life cycle of clothing, marking its presence in the fashion retail sector.

All of the above-mentioned efforts are expected to further strengthen eBay's position in the booming fashion e-commerce market, presenting a significant growth opportunity for the company. According to a report by Research and Markets, this particular market is expected to reach $905.62 billion in 2024 and $1.35 trillion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2024 and 2028.

The growing prospects in this growing market are expected to contribute to the company's overall financial performance in the near term.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 total revenues is $10.23 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.2%.

