Lauren Snchez dons a racy corset dress with Jeff Bezos at the White House state dinner





Lauren Schez made everyone at the White House see red! The journalist and philanthropist, 54, wore a revealing purple corset dress to the White House State Dinner on Wednesday, April 10. She and her fiancé Jeff Bezos, 60, were among several luminaries invited to the black-tie event honoring Japanese Prime Minister Fumio. Kishida and his wife Yuko. Snchez's off-the-shoulder dress featured intricate lace detailing, corset-like boning, and a floor-length skirt. She completed the look with metallic peep toe heels. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (right) and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez arrive at the White House for a state dinner April 10.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Her dress was easily the most daring look at the dinner, which is usually a very formal, buttoned-up affair. President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden served as hosts. Other media and entertainment attendees included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Vice President Lisa Jackson, and actor Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. Japanese Olympic medalists Kristi Yamaguchi, Alex and Maia Shibutani were also guests. Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen arrive for a state dinner honoring Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on April 10, 2024.

DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty

According to CBS News, the theme of the event was “a celebration of spring.” Guests dined on an East-West menu that included shiso leaf fritters for starters and dry-aged ribeye with blistered shishito pepper butter, fava beans, morels and cipollini for the main course. Dessert included pistachio and salted caramel cake, matcha ganache and ice cream. Snchez and Bezos recently returned from a trip to Japan, where their blended family explored temples, tried traditional painting and strolled among the cherry blossom trees, currently in bloom. “Japan, you stole our hearts,” she captioned photos from the trip with her Instagram account. “Thank you, Japan, for the memories, the most beautiful sunrises and those inside jokes that will stay with us forever. We were already dreaming of coming back.” According to Google Arts and Culturered symbolizes luck and happiness in Japanese culture. U.S. President Joe Biden, second from right, and first lady Jill Biden, right, greet Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, second from left, and his wife Yuko Kishida.

Valérie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty

It's also one of Schez's favorite colors; she wore a plunging red Lever Couture dress to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party last month. On the eve of her 54th birthday last December, Snchez donned a sexy red lingerie-inspired look to celebrate with a group of girlfriends — all of whom also wore red. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Bezos and Snchez have been together for over four years and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement last May.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/lauren-sanchez-racy-corset-dress-with-jeff-bezos-at-white-house-state-dinner-8629890 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos