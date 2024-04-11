Soledad twins and cancer survivors share their journey at the Celebration of Life fashion show – Salinas Valley Tribune





SOLEDAD This year marks a special celebration of 30 years of the American Cancer Society's annual Celebration of Life fashion show, where local cancer survivors parade as models sharing their cancer journey to inspire others and raise awareness in the community . The unique fundraiser will take place on Friday, April 12 in Monterey. This milestone event honors the three founders, Shirley Lavorato, Karen Fanoe and Jeri Olivas, while celebrating cancer survivors, honoring the lives lost and recognizing the incredible impact the fundraiser has had on the community by supporting cancer patients and their families. Two of the women walking the runway this year share a special bond as fraternal twins. At the age of 27, the Soledad sisters never imagined they would also share a cancer diagnosis. Araceli and Angelica Villegas underwent aggressive treatment that could save their lives after being diagnosed with breast cancer and carrying the BRAC1 gene. The journey began last year when Araceli was breastfeeding her youngest of two sons and began to suspect a lump. At first, she pushed aside her concerns, thinking that perhaps what she was feeling was a milk duct. Advanced imaging and a biopsy then confirmed the worst. The first thing I thought when I heard the word cancer was that I'm going to die, said Celebration of Life model Araceli Villegas. When they told me the BRAC gene was generic, I knew my sister needed to be tested too. Without any visible signs, Angelica's breast cancer was found to be even more advanced. The sisters both received medical treatment at Salinas Valley Health Cancer Center of Excellence, which included chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy and a double mastectomy. Local cancer survivors walk the runway in the 2023 fashion show finale. (Contributed) The Villegas twins share their difficult journey with cancer to help raise awareness about the disease, early detection and listening to your body when you feel something is wrong. They join two dozen other local cancer survivors Friday as part of the 30th anniversary celebration. The American Cancer Society has done a lot to help us and other cancer patients, Angelica Villegas said. We want to give back and hope to inspire others to support the cause and the Cancer Society's significant impact on the community, cancer research and patients like us. The 30th anniversary celebration comes as the American Cancer Society projects that the United States will experience more than 2 million new cancer diagnoses in 2024, a record high. Over the years, national data has shown that diagnosis rates are increasing among people under 50. From 2000 to 2019, the rate among this group jumped nearly 13%. Since its inception, the afternoon gala has raised more than $2 million. With the help of generous sponsors, local businesses and individuals, the Celebration of Life hopes to raise more funds and awareness during the Friday event, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Monterey Marriott. The exhibit is sold out, but the community can still donate and bid on auction items. Go to MtyFashionShow.GiveSmart.com or call 831-621-5444 for more information.

