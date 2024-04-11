Fashion
On sale at Saks: the 16 best summer dresses
Current Saks sale is incredibly good right now… especially in the summer dresses department. Shana and I had a fun day going through each page and narrowing down to our favorites. It's like, the most fun activity, haha.
We're really loving dresses right now. I mean…the weather East starting to improve slightly…so much….
Towards very pretty dresses (on sale) we are going.
Now until Saturday, April 13, take 20% off $250+ at Saks with code HAPPY24SF
Staud Elio puff sleeve prairie dress
Here are 16 of the best dresses included in Sale of Saks. If you are looking for one for everyday and fancier events, your child's graduation, weddings, future vacations…. We covered A plot summer dress basics. You are welcome.
1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8 / 9 / ten / 11 / 12 / 13 / 14 / 15 / 16
In these pretty dresses we enter…
If you're looking for a really pretty dress that you can wear all day in the New York heat OR for, uh, a semi-formal wedding… this one is for you. S said this dress was both sexy And sweet…..and statement in equal parts And every day. And she succeeded.
I adore this dress. In fact, everything Sea makes seems to me to be a work of art. They know how to quilt in a truly wearable way and always make it feel new and fresh. I love the nautical color combination here, especially with black accessories. So good.
Hmm… this one is that $500 off?!? What is this ? That price difference (well, and the adorable tropical print + asymmetrical ruffled neckline) speaks for itself. (This one is final sale.)
This dress made me SO excited. I love everything, the stripes, the tie on the shoulders and the waist, the little frayed hem. It's so much fun. This one is my favorite.
I have the mini version of this dress and I love that. I've worn it every spring and summer for the past few years and I always look forward to putting it on. I like the maxi version for slightly more formal events or simply to change your style. This sale price is just too good.
We were big fans of this dress last summer (take a look at it on Linzi, here), so we're really happy to see it back in stock for this season. It's like, effortless, fabulous, right? Linz called it sophisticated, but not boring. Perfect.
Ooooh. Shana and I loved it this one. It lays so beautifully and looks extremely comfortable. And this yellow color is pure happiness, obviously. We love it with raffia sandals.
I always liked the shape of this sleeper dress and you can wear it on or off the shoulder. Off looks more sophisticated, IMO, if you need to upgrade your look. It's just wonderful.
I'm in love with the print, color and silhouette of this dress. I feel like every part was perfected. I've come to love mini dresses with this type of mini shape with wider sleeves and a little cutout in the middle. The tie brings it all together so well. And don't even get me started on the shoe combination (I LOVE IT).
You can't go wrong with a simple little black dress for summer. This one which you can consult on a daily basis Or wear to a fancier event (with dress shoes). The gathered bodice makes it biased Dear, volume. (There are pockets, BTW!!)
GAH this one is breathtaking. It’s 100% linen and the perfect amount of fit…maybe thanks to the optical illusion of all the stripes?? I don't know but I'm so into it.
Such an interesting style, right?! I didn't really think about putting this dress on jeans, but I think it looks so cool. It's such a simple dress that will never go out of style.
Rhode makes you the cutest prints ever. I mean how unique it is this one?! I also tend to love their dress silhouettes, they're all incredibly flattering and feel good on. I want to take this one to Capri.
This one Just looking really light and airy for summer + loving the gorgeous embroidery going on. These wide, loose sleeves are perfect for breathability on warmer days. S said she would wear this over her swimsuit with flip flops.
I like the ease of this dress. It looks like it would pair really well with any type of casual shoes, sneakers, sandals, flats, all of that. It just looks really airy and easy to put on. Also available in white!
The little crochet action really brought me here. How pretty is this neckline?! Click through photos for a fun return too. Makes me want to book a beach vacation. (And it’s 100% silk!!!)
Go treat yourself to a pretty dress! You deserve it. And it's on sale.
Xo, Abby
