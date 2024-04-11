Recycle Fashion Trends, Not Negativity

Editor's Note: This article contains discussion of eating disorders and contains sensitive language regarding negative body image. Resources and helplines can be found at the bottom of the article.

The last two years have been characterized by a massive return of early 2000s it's impossible to go out or online without seeing low-rise jeans, flared pants and baby t-shirts. Fashion trends appear and disappear in cycles, and since 2020, the most avant-garde have brought back to the forefront the trends of the 90s, 2000s, even 2010. Exactly ten years since the emblematic year 2014, Aesthetic Tumblr is making its way back into the mainstream. However, with the recycling of these quintessential fashion trends, I can't help but notice another, more sinister trend making a comeback under the guise of fashion: body negativity.

Since the dawn of time, women's bodies have been objectified and idealized, forced to correspond to a certain standard of beauty. These standards are often cyclical and follow similar patterns to popular clothing. In this way, female bodies have gone through trends, as the definition of a perfect woman has changed almost in every century of history and in every era. decade since the 1900s.

The 90s were characterized by heroin chic, referring to the sickly, skinny look of models who often abused drugs. In the early 2000s, women were expected to be skinny to look good in low-rise jeans and crop tops that showed off their midriffs. Finally, at the end of the 2010s, we saw many influencers, like the Kardashians, celebrating curves (provided you still had a flat stomach).

In the 2020s, even though we claim to celebrate body positivity In most social media circles, the dangerous norms established between the 90s and early 2010s are making a comeback. Recent body trends popularized via social media, notably TikTok, are a continuation of harmful trends from decades past.

An example of a new body trend is the term legging legs, referring to slim legs perfect for wearing leggings. It's almost a carbon copy of the idealized thigh gap of the 2010s, in which a person has a thigh gap while standing with their legs together. When I first came across a video about legs in leggings, I laughed at it, thinking it was a joke that would soon be lost to the ever-changing TikTok algorithm. However, my feed soon filled up with videos like the first, proving that this trend was here to stay.

And it didn't stop there. Many accounts offer harmful fitness and diet advice disguised as health advice. Some frequently post videos about what I eat in a day. Other accounts even report blatant fatphobia and encourage food restriction and intense exercise. One such user, (@kingkrabbypatty), posted a TikTok saying, “I said, I don't think I want to run today, then I was like, 'Well, I think' [I] It looks like a pig! Oink, oink, bitch. This user has over 200,000 followers and her comments section is filled with affirming comments, like the one I needed to hear this.

As I went deeper down the rabbit hole, I started discovering accounts with wl in the bio, meaning they were weight loss accounts. These accounts list their weight goals, and their videos include tips on how to eat less, rewards for reaching certain weights, motivational quotes, and photos of celebrities or influencers who have their goal body. They also frequently present body checkwhich consists of showing desired aspects of one's physical appearance, such as a thin waist or a flat stomach.

All These ED (Eating Disorder) TikTok Accounts Are Almost Exact Copies of Pro-Ana (Pro-anorexia) Tumblr Accounts on the once-popular social media site in the early 2010s. These accounts featured unhealthy weight loss advice and included dangerous rhetoric glorifying eating disorders. Finally, they released Thinspo, short for thin inspiration content that is remarkably similar to TikTok's body check.

The only real difference between Tumblr-era eating disorder content and the recent advent of ED TikTok is the fact that TikTok has more 1 billion users, making it one of the most popular social media sites of all time. This means that harmful accounts are more accessible than ever to children and young adults, who make up the majority of users and are most likely to develop eating disorders from watching these videos. Furthermore, due to how the TikTok algorithm worksInteracting with accounts like these will cause more and more similar videos to appear on the For You page, the main feed for users scrolling through the app.

What might start as a seemingly harmless dieting video or fitness inspiration could lead someone to feel body dysmorphiaor even develop a eating disorder. On 28 million Americans have suffered from an eating disorder at some point in their lives, and college students have a increased risk to develop one due to highly stressful environments. At the University of Washington, for example, I heard classmates bragging about skipping meals or explaining how to avoid the first 15 years. In some cases, students are so anxious due to academic and social factors that they physically cannot eat or experience dietary restrictions. as a method to regain some control over their lives.

Regardless of the origin, eating disorders or eating disorders are extremely dangerous and need to be taken more seriously. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness because restricting food causes the body to physically shut down and effectively nourish itself from within. Such a disease should not be romanticized or downplayed, and the way it is promoted on social media does just that.

The root of this problem always comes down to the unattainable ideal of what a body should look like, no matter if that means heroin chic, thigh gap, thin and thick, legging legs, flat stomach, the list goes on.

As long as our bodies are held to the hottest beauty standards, eating disorders will remain a deadly problem. The solution should be simple, right? Stop treating our bodies like fashion, like something that can be changed as easily as switching to low-rise jeans.

Obviously, this is easier said than done. But it starts with how we interact with these harmful social media accounts. TikTokers are only as influential as the number of views they get, and reporting potentially harmful behavior can reduce traffic to the video. The Not Interested option exists for a reason!

Even though younger generations may be among the most at risk to develop a serious eating disorder, we are also the most prominent users social media platforms. For the sake of the next generation of young children who may watch these videos and develop an unhealthy view of their bodies, I hope we can reignite the body positivity movement in a more authentic and permanent way this time around.

Editor's Note: The National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) provides support to individuals and families affected by eating disorders through its free, confidential helpline. He can be reached at 1-800-931-2237, Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Standard Time and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For 24/7 support, text “NEDA” to 741741.