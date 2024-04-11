At Japan's state dinner, Jill Biden turns to Oscar de la Renta





There were cherry blossoms. There were silk and glass butterflies. There were toasts. There was an entrance inspired by a California roll and a performance by Paul Simon. But before that, there was the photo shoot, and the fashion. On Wednesday evening, as the Bidens hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko Kishida, at the Biden administration's fifth state dinner, Dr. Jill Biden, dressed in an Oscar de la Renta evening gown , stood next to her husband. to welcome their guests of honor to the North Portico. Designed by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, the dress flowed in a watery fade from sapphire blue to light silver and was covered in hand-embroidered floral geometric beading. Why was this important? It wasn't as symbolically obvious as the cherry blossom-print dress worn by Naomi Biden or Hillary Clinton's heavy silk caftan, but by opting for de la Renta, the first lady wasn't just supporting an American company that represents the myth of the country's melting pot. It was linked to a long-standing relationship: Oscar de la Renta has dressed almost every first lady since Jackie Kennedy; Dr. Biden first wore the label at his inaugural state dinner in 2022.

On an evening intended to highlight another powerful relationship, that between the United States and Japan, and to reaffirm the strength of this mutual commitment through political staging, the label was a wise choice. And it suggests that Dr. Biden, who hasn't always seemed interested in the game of fashion diplomacy, is gearing up with every means at her disposal to help amplify her husband's message, not just as president but as a Democratic presidential candidate facing him. against an opponent who revels in the reality TV nature of politics with suits. The elections will be fought partly in images, and already the images are beginning to tell a story, at least as far as the women involved are concerned.

Indeed, the state dinner portrait made for a striking image, just four days after another photo made the news. In this photo, Melania Trump stands next to her husband outside billionaire John Paulson's Palm Beach home, just before a Republican fundraiser on April 6.

While Mr. Trump wore his signature blue suit and tie, Mrs. Trump wore a pink Valentino jumpsuit covered in an exotic flower print not quite royal purple, but effectively the Palm Beach equivalent. Although she had been largely absent from the campaign before that evening, as well as from Mr. Trump's many court appearances, the dress was not that of a wallflower but that of someone preparing to take center stage from the scene. Dr. Biden and Mrs. Trump are two supporting players in a television show that will run between now and November, said Michael LaRosa of Ballard Partners, a bipartisan lobbying firm that has worked with the Trumps, and Dr. Biden. . They have leading roles, but they bring very different styles, approaches and brands to the audience. Together, the two photos served as a sort of preview, or curtain raiser, on what's to come as Dr. Biden and Mrs. Trump take increasingly public roles in their husbands' campaigns and every detail, including what they wear, matters. Vibrations can be workhorses or show horses, but each is equally effective.

After all, as Katherine Jellison, a professor of American history at Ohio University, has pointed out, clothing serves as a character access point for the world in front of us, familiar or exciting, accessible or aspirational. It is no coincidence, for example, that on the first day of the Japanese state visit, Dr. Biden greeted Mr. and Mrs. Kishida in a black Armani dress with a keyhole neckline that she had worn several times before. Wearing clothes again has been one of Dr. Biden's signature moves, part of the sustainability conversation that nods to her husband's climate policies (not to mention the country's economic realities). She has done this consistently throughout the administration. To do it again at such a moment of ritual demonstration was to redouble one's efforts.

It is also no coincidence that, over the past month, Mrs. Trump has returned to the spotlight, showing up at strategic moments in the luxury brands that symbolize the financial success that her husband has made of his selling point, as if to shrug his shoulders at the civil sanctions that have been imposed against him. Because we see her so rarely, every time she appears, it has an impact. And while this has been widely interpreted as a reluctance to engage, it's also possible that it was a calculated tactic.

On March 9, for example, wearing a well-cut white pantsuit and a black pussy-bow shirt, she joined Mr. Trump at a ceremony. dinner in honor of Viktor Orban at Mar-a-Lago. (Pretty Woman played as she entered.) On March 19, she went to vote in the Florida primary with Mr. Trump in a white outfit. Alexander McQueen shirt dress screen-printed with orchids, Christian Louboutin high-heeled pumps and a Chanel bag. And on March 30, she appeared with her husband in a ruffled black sheath by Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his lawyer, Alina Habba. There is no doubt that for Dr. Biden and Mrs. Trump, this is only the beginning. On April 20, Mrs. Trump will be the featured guest at a Republican Log Cabin fundraiser at (natch) Mar-a-Lago. A few weeks later, on May 1, the White House will do so, Dr. Biden said. CBS mornings, host another state dinner this time for educators, as part of the Teacher of the Year celebrations. Both events may take place behind closed doors, but the costume drama will be there for all to see.

