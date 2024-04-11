Fashion
Celebrating Women in Fashion – The State Hornet
The fashion industry is often seen as extravagant and glamorous; it is a scene where women have played an important role as creators, innovators and pioneers.
The industry is known for being very competitive and difficult to break into, but despite these challenges, women like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera, Vivienne Westwood, Aurora James and Diane von Furstenberg have managed to succeed by reshaping the industry's narrative of the fashion.
Vera Wang
One woman in particular, who stands out as innovative and pioneering through her achievements in the fashion industry, is the designer. Vera Wang.
In 1990, Wang transformed the the wedding industry, by opening his own salon at Carlyle Hotel in New York, where she broke traditional visions of bridal wear and created new, diverse and colorful looks.
Wang wanted to push the borders of what women could wear on their wedding day, offering its customers modern wedding dresses that allowed women to experiment with their wedding dresses rather than conforming to traditional bridal wear.
Wang's must-have bridal wear is known for its razor cut fabric, Intricate lace and delicate beading that help create these beautiful, high quality dresses.
Wang branched out into wedding dresses by partnering with Kohls and launching the affordable brand Simply Vera Wang in 2006. An economical collection in which she sells beds, jewelry, pants, Dresses And blazers.
Wang continues to create bridal collections, known for their feminine details and modern approach.
Carolina Herrera
With a career spanning several decades, Carolina Herrera has established herself as an iconic figure in the fashion world, known for creating sophisticated and classic outfits.
Moving from Venezuela to the United States was a huge success for the designer who went on to launch her fashion brand.
Herrera crafted wedding dresses and gowns renowned for their elegance and distinctive style. With her keen eye for beauty and fashion, her designs have captivated icons such as Jackie Kennedy Onassis And michelle obama.
Her fashionable looks caught the attention of socialites and she herself was inducted into the Best Dressed Hall of Fame. She launched her first fashion show in 1981 and several years later presented her own perfumes as well as a bridal collection.
Herrera launched CH Caroline Herrera in 2008, which included Dresses, jackets, skirts And sweatshirts for women. For men, she designed shirts, shoes, costumes and many other items for a casual look to do daily activities.
The fashion icon left her brand as creative director and became its global ambassador.
Vivienne Westwood
Vivienne Westwood has become an iconic figure in the fashion industry, due to her innovation in hugging women's curves, creating looks of all sizes, and her rebellious nature towards trends.
She left a memorable mark by making people feel important when they wore her clothes, which changed fashion standards.
She designed a mini-crini, a crinoline that skimmed the thighs, featured in her spring-summer 1985 collection. She also embodied the bustle of the century in the tartan mini-skirts and knitted dresses she designed, who changed the fashion industry.
Westwood was a self-taught designer who met Malcolm McLarenthe future manager of the punk group the Sex gunsand the two began a career in fashion together running a second-hand vintage store called Let it Rock.
The clothes were an instant success and soon opened a ready-to-wear collection with McLaren, called Pirates.
Westwood parted ways with McLaren after also having a relationship with him and decided to become an independent designer.
Westwood passed away on December 29, 2022, but her work and legacy lives on through her brand and the impact she left in the fashion industry.
Aurora James
Aurora James has reshaped the fashion industry through its commitment to diversity, sustainability and social justice.
It's hard for women of color to get in the field of fashion and launch their own brands, but James managed to achieve success by launching Brother Velliesa brand in which she honors her African heritage.
She was appointed in the Time 100s list of the 100 most influential people of 2021 and also received the award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America and the Vogue Fashion Fund in 2015.
Her designs are handmade and manufactured around the world, which is important to her in maintaining sustainability.
James gained recognition for her traditional African shoe designs when she launched her brand Brother Vellies, determined to retain African design practices and techniques and gain recognition for them.
She enjoyed worldwide success and had the opportunity to dress celebrities like Beyonce, Rihanna, Meghan Markle And Zendaya.
Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg has empowered women across the fashion industry, revolutionizing her iconic wrap dress and inspiring emerging designers.
With each collection, von Furstenberg wants women to feel confident and timeless while wearing her outfits.
Von Furstenberg started it career as a model before starting work as a fashion designer, creating T-shirts and shirt dresses, then working on her famous wrap dress.
The Von Furstenbergs wrap dress, a dress with a front closure formed by rolling one side over the other then securing it to the side or behind, came out at a time when many women were entering the workforce and starting to wear pants to work. .
Millions of wrap dresses were sold and due to her success, many women began to admire von Furstenberg and she became a role model. Her wrap dress became a powerful symbol among the women and some of the dresses are on display in the Smithsonian Museum.
Designers like these deserve to be recognized for impacting fashion through their creative and groundbreaking work that shaped the industry and left an undeniable mark.
|
