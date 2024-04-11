Fashion
Hot mom ignores son's request to dress frumpy because his friends find her attractive
When you’re a hot mom with kids of a certain age, their friends start to notice. This puts the kids in a tough situation whenever their friends are around.
One hot mom took her dilemma with a son whose friends are starting to notice to a parenting message board for advice. Not advice on whether she should dress down or not. That’s not happening.
She’s looking for advice on how to tell her kid that mom is hot, and he’s just going to have to learn to deal with it. She started off her humble-brag like this, “I’m facing a bit of a dilemma and could really use some advice.”
“My teenage son (12, almost 13) urged me to stop wearing makeup and dress more 'wrongly' because he finds it embarrassing that his friends think I'm attractive,” she said. -she continued. “I want to respect his feelings, but at the same time, I don't want to compromise my own self-esteem.”
Mom, as difficult as it may seem, then dove into some details about herself. She says she dresses conservatively and avoids “anything too flashy or revealing.” However, she admits that she likes to highlight her features with makeup.
No problem with that. Who doesn't like to prepare before leaving the house? She tried to talk about it with her son by “acknowledging that his feelings are valid, but also expressing that this is who I am and how I choose to present myself.”
This sexy mom has no intention of changing anything just because her son's friends find her attractive
So far, conversations between mom and son have not resolved anything. He still wants mom to help him here and change the way she presents herself. This won't happen on this mother's watch.
She has lessons to teach everyone involved and she's hot to do. As part of her lesson, she said: “I told him it wasn't my fault his friends made inappropriate remarks and he shouldn't be ashamed of their actions. But he finds it difficult to ignore their comments and feels pressured to conform to their expectations. »
Clearly, Mom has no idea what it's like to be a teenager. She participates in chat rooms looking for advice on how she can “help my son understand that he shouldn't be embarrassed by other people's perceptions of me.”
Hot Mom clarified in the comments section that the advice isn't about how she could change her appearance so her son's friends don't take notice. No way.
“I definitely won’t change my appearance,” she said. “I need some advice on how to talk to him about how to deal with this problem.”
I get it, being sexy and being a mom isn't easy. There have been story after story about how hot people can't catch a break. But it is all the more difficult for the child.
These are not adults she is trying to educate, they are the worst version of children: adolescents. I'm not saying mom should become a full-fledged woman with a house full of cats or anything like that, but maybe go back and then be a hot mom again.
Give everyone involved some time to adjust. Is this too much to ask? I don't think so, but it doesn't look like this mother is going to get her warmth back anytime soon.
