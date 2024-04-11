Nigerian fashion goes beyond the catwalks





LAGOS, Nigeria Over the past decade, Nigeria's best-known ambassadors have arguably been its musicians: Burna Boy, WizKid, Davido, Tiwa Savage Asake and Tems, who popularized Afrobeats beyond South Africa. the West. At a time when music, literature, visual arts and gastronomy from the African continent continue to gain ground global popularityfashion designers, especially those in Nigeria, are ready to see their industry take center stage. Designers have become better and more confident, said Reni Folawiyo, owner of Alara, a popular concept store in Lagos. Some have come back from different parts of the world and are creating things that interest people; some create more contemporary pieces that people can wear every day. There is more variety and people are proud to wear clothes made by Africans. In 2023, Alara opened a pop-up store as part of the Brooklyn Museums' Africa Fashion exhibition. Currently, the global fashion community is looking to the African continent for much more than inspiration, said Ernestine White-Mifetu, curator of African art at the Sills Foundation at the Brooklyn Museum. The fashion world as a whole is finally ready to pay attention.

The Brooklyn Museum is one of many institutions that have tapped into the cultural offerings of Nigeria and Africa in recent years. Record companies, financial technology start-ups and movie businesses have grown in the country. Matt Stevens, United Airlines vice president of international network planning, said the airline added nonstop service to Lagos from Virginias Dulles International Airport in 2021 because it saw the city as part important part of US expansion in Africa (it also added routes to the Cape). Town, Johannesburg and Accra).

The Nigerian fashion industry is not new after all, designers such as Lisa Folawiyo and Andrea Iyamah have been successful in Nigeria and beyond for years, but they are booming thanks to international buyers and the growing desire of the continent's growing middle class. A UNESCO Report 2023 said the luxury goods market generated nearly $6 billion in revenue in Africa in 2022 and estimated that it would continue to grow. In Lagos, Nigerians' love for style is everywhere, from the catwalks of the city's annual fashion week and boutiques dotted around the coastal city, to markets, festivals and weddings. Some wear traditional clothing like boubous and agbadas, and many combine these looks with modern accessories. Here are some designers who have left their mark on a growing fashion scene.

Atafo Mai Atafos' decades-long career involves creating clothing that doesn't fit most of the world's stereotypical ideas of what African clothing is. There's a mentality that if something doesn't have raffia on it, or if it's not a tie-dye print, if it's not an explosion of color, then it's not African, a he declared.

But that is not Mr. Atafos' style. He loves costumes and sewing. He makes men's clothing, women's clothing and bridal clothing with the intention of selling them something that he says is sometimes overlooked in favor of making artful but unbearable clothing. Its traditional or traditional designs include embroidered caftans and caps for men; its Western styles include suits, wedding dresses, and business casual attire; many items like his tradxedo combine elements of his home country with silhouettes and details of Western styles.

Kuku Bank Returning to Lagos from London in 2019, Banke Kuku, who had spent the previous decade making a name for herself as a respected textile designer, realized that people wanted her prints and patterns, and not just on their walls and floors. furniture. I wanted to make something that one could wear and feel amazing in these spaces that I would design, that's why I started with pajamas, she said of the silky pajama sets for which her brand became known. During the pandemic, when the world went into lockdown and suddenly felt like everyone wanted comfy pajamas and kaftans, Ms. Kuku leaned in. We call it casual loungewear because it's loungewear that you can wear around the house and out and still look great. wherever you are, she said. The brand now also offers bodysuits, corsets, skirts and accessories.

Cute Saint In 2019, Femi Ajose quit his job as a fashion stylist. I wanted something of my own, something original, something African, so I decided to do it, Mr. Ajose said.

Mr. Ajose created Cute-Saint, a unisex or, as Mr. Ajose describes it, genderless brand. He sent male models down the runway wearing wide-leg pants with mesh crop tops, asymmetrical knit tank tops and corsets made from aso oke, a hand-woven fabric created by the Yoruba people. The clothes are all made in Nigeria with deadstock fabrics from past collections or found in the city's famous Yaba market. Like many Nigerian and African designers, Mr. Ajose said that for much of his life, he had the impression that Nigerians placed greater value on products made in other countries, especially European ones. But that is changing, he says. That was the old belief, he said, but now whenever Nigerians try something, they say, “Oh, are you sure this is made in Nigeria?”

Dyeing laboratory After closing her ready-to-wear brand Gray Projects in 2020, Rukky Ladoja wanted to create a brand that would not rely on fabrics imported from Asia and Europe or use Western sizing, which does not always flatter the bodies of African women. The question was: What kind of outfit can we create where the whole supply chain is local, the whole value chain is local and the product is one size fits all? said Ozzy Etomi, Dye Labs Brand Director. Having debuted in 2021, Dye Labs' signature agbada, a type of flowing kimono-like dress, was born. It was an existing style, something you saw people wearing all the time, that our mothers would put on when they needed to rush somewhere, Ms. Etomi said. We just said: how can we take this traditional garment and make it cool?

ki Kr Abasiekeme Ukanireh, the founder of ki Kr, was creating dresses for weddings, parties and other celebrations, as many seamstresses do, when the pandemic hit. With parties and weddings stopping, she found herself with time to be creative, so she looked to her hometown, Ikot Ekpene, for inspiration. The city is known as the Raffia City, thanks to the long history of its residents using the leaves of the raffia palm, native to the continent's tropical regions, for building, decorating and clothing. Most people stopped buying raffia clothing, not because they couldn't afford it or because they had a cheaper option, but because they were simply tired of seeing the same thing over and over again, she said. To shake things up, she uses raffia liberally, adorning the hems, pockets and sleeves of her eccentric garments.

