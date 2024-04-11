Column: Predicting Summer Fashion – The Baylor Lariat





By Erika Kuehl | Editor To avoid any thoughts of school and responsibilities, we can only look to the future: summer. With trends changing as fast as the weather, let's take a look at what lies ahead in the world of fashion. 1. Mesh…everything Best spotted on Alix Earle and Florence Pugh in Valentino, fishnet skirts are omnipresent on the runways and in everyone's spring break posts. This is one of my favorite looks for the upcoming summer because it's the perfect beach cover-up. This Mimi Max set by Revolve would be great for a night out after a day at the beach. Imagine: your hair is salty, your skin is slightly sunburned and you are hungry for a good Italian dinner. 2. Micro-shorts Paired with a tall leather boot and statement belt, this trend will take me back to the '90s, and I'm not complaining. We've also seen this trend make its way into Vogue with structured, business-like micro shorts and oversized blazers. These shorts from Anthropologie complete a chic dinner outfit with tights and a large shoulder bag in a bright color. 3. “Sirencore” On the Oscars red carpet, all the well-dressed celebrities wore light blue and a two-tiered peplum silhouette. Emma Stone and Lupita Nyong'o have both worn this look. But unless you're about to hit the catwalk, I'd ditch the peplum skirt and stick with that. beautiful long dress. Glitter and blue are here to stay this summer. 4. Jellyfish Skirts Although slightly controversial, jellyfish skirts are for seaside dinners and nights out with friends. This one of Princess Polly is affordable and super versatile. By adding a pair of heeled boots and a gold cuff bracelet will complete the look. 5. Big frames and jewelry Channeling our inner rich grandma comes with chunky sunglasses and statement necklaces. Maximalism is in, as is overloading our handbags and putting a ring on every finger. Even if you have 20/20 vision, wear it big glasses with a sweat set for your study sessions. Martha Calvo has been scouring my Pinterest and is the perfect designer if you like jewelry that stands out. This gold chain bracelet is stunning, but you really can't go wrong with any of her pieces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baylorlariat.com/2024/04/10/column-predicting-summer-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos