UMass Fashion Organization Amor Reescrito Incorporates Love Into Style – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

In a world where countless melodies serenade the specter of love, music and romance intertwine in a harmonious dance. However, the expression of romanticism in fashion remains unexplored. On Monday, April 8, the University of Massachusetts Fashion Organization celebrated the fusion of romance and style with a fashion show titled “Amor Reescrito,” Spanish for “Love Rewriting,” in the auditorium of the Campus Center. UFO Creative Director Isargy De La Cruz, a psychology and political science graduate, and the rest of the UFO team hosted a fashion show highlighting how clothing can embody the stages of life. 'love.

Under the purple glow of the lighting, rows of spectators faced each other, leaving enough runway space between them for the models to strut their stuff. A white screen served as the backdrop for short films, each carefully designed to introduce and amplify the emotions of each section's show. The first film featured a couple engaged in an almost silent battle, their unspoken tensions palpable. While the woman is unscrewing a bottle of wine, she declines her partner's offer of help. The woman's annoyance simmered beneath the surface, fueled by many unspoken frustrations. Every time his partner said, “Are you okay?” it touched a nerve, a reminder of their disconnect. To her, it seemed like a superficial inquiry, a superficial attempt to gauge his well-being without truly understanding the depth of his emotions. The short film depicts the harmful consequences of poor romantic communication, succinctly capturing the essence of unhealthy relationships. This film provided a prelude to what unfolded at the fashion show, revealing the dark sides of “love”, depicting its toxic and destructive nature.

Imagine the first notes of romance, a throbbing heartbeat, a stolen glance as you meticulously select the perfect outfit for that enchanting first date. This step is serious; one could opt for their finest suit, similar to those seen on the catwalk, where the men sport angular, structured looks and the women sport sleek, sharp pencil skirts. However, the first step of love is not the first sighting. It starts within yourself. Low self-esteem and internal critical voice are heavy and distraught. This is reflected in the choice of clothing, with heavy textiles and the dark palette dominating the entire first section, “Unspoken: Hidden Truths”.

A striking motif of the narrative was the depiction of large knitted scarves enveloping the models' mouths, serving as a tribute to the hidden truths we carry in an ode to the section's title. As models walked the runway, each step seemed weighed down by the weight of the heavy baggage they carried, powerful symbols representing the emotional baggage we all carry. With each movement of the suitcase, the models conveyed the weight of past experiences, heartaches and insecurities that accompany us on our journey through love.

A striking duo took the stage, each with skirts layered over pants. One model flaunted a combination of a flared skirt over wide-leg pants, complemented by a black cutout bodysuit and suit jacket, creating an all-black ensemble. Meanwhile, the other model wore a longer wool A-line skirt layered with loose pants, paired with a burgundy leather jacket and chunky knit turtleneck sweater. The layers and dark palette conveyed themes of burden and secrecy.

These burdens lead people to believe they are not worthy of healthy love, to believe they must be perfect to be loved, which creates an unattainable standard, De La Cruz said. As the show progresses into its second section, titled “The Erosion of Perceived Perfection,” the exploration of toxic love deepens even further. Distress emerges as an important theme despite the polished façade, visible through deliberate rips and tears accenting several pieces. One striking outfit featured a model adorned in ripped flesh-colored tights, symbolizing a bold embrace of vulnerability amid the search for “perfection.” The section illustrates how the pressure to embody an idealized image of love leads to self-erosion, evident in the deconstruction of outfits.

The show transforms into a vibrant tapestry of kaleidoscopic hues of love in the third part of the show titled “Delirium,” with each outfit a brushstroke of passion and vitality.

The introductory film showed a couple dancing in perfect harmony, offering a glimpse of what was to come, a captivating ode to the vibrant hues of love that would unfold throughout the show. Two models presented contrasting but equally captivating outfits. One wore a sleek, long-sleeved black shirt, paired with a shimmering sequin metallic disco ball skirt, accessorized with a silver necklace featuring three circular pendants. Another model exuded sass in a fluffy, shaggy lavender feather jacket layered with an abstract-patterned green bodycon mini dress, reminiscent of a Lilly Pulitzer print, complemented by silver boots. The show exploded with a multitude of prints, from neon art pop leggings and plaid kits to delicate florals and bold geometric shapes. A bat-print umbrella appears as a whimsical accessory, a playful reminder of love's ability to surprise and delight. “Delirium” became a symphony of color, movement and joy.

The dynamism and energy persist in the next section, although with a shift towards less fanciful clothing. Here, the spotlight is on solid colors and fluid silhouettes, meticulously cut to accentuate and celebrate the contours of each model. Dark Fantasies: The Cruel Touch,” the fourth part of the series, is a celebration of femininity in all its glory. As the show begins, the stage ignites with a procession of revenge dresses, each a fierce statement of confidence and empowerment.

The section begins with a captivating bold yellow dress, featuring a sleek blazer-style cut with a flattering V-neckline and floor-length hem. Accented with a cinched mesh waist and corset, this ensemble exudes confidence and allure. From there, the show smoothly transitions into a parade of sultry clothes, each embodying the essence of the “it girl,” with sheer backless dresses, plunging red blazer dresses, velvet mini dresses and shimmering knitted two-pieces in jewel tones. One particularly standout piece was a daring sheer lace floral maxi dress, provocatively showcasing the model's pasties, reminiscent of Rihanna's iconic CFDA crystal-embellished nude from 2014. dress.

With a cheerful and spirited demeanor, the models exude an infectious energy, a sisterhood united in solidarity and mutual respect, reflecting the lively atmosphere of a girls' night out as depicted in the introductory film. A group of girls gather around drinks, laughing and singing Kelly Rowland's “Like This,” a song celebrating a woman's journey of growth beyond relationships and affirming her own excellence.

In one unforgettable moment, a young girl gently lifts the chin of her fellow model, a silent affirmation of her worth and beauty. It’s a gesture of empowerment, a reminder that every woman is seen, valued and celebrated in this space.

As individuals embrace empowerment and love, the journey toward healthy relationships becomes realistic. This is clearly depicted in the final film of the evening, where a couple share longing glances, radiating affection and tenderness towards each other. Titled “Longing,” the final section presents a complete departure from the earlier exploration of toxic romance, depicting a sweet and nurturing love. The parade is transformed into a sanctuary of timeless elegance and discreet allure. The fashion choices here are a symphony of earth tones, flowing fabrics and relaxed cuts, a harmonious blend that captures the essence of effortless chic.

The designs are enveloped in a palette of warm earth tones, rich browns, soft beiges and muted greens that evoke the serenity of nature. These hues serve as a canvas for flowing fabrics that cascade gracefully around the body, each movement a dance of fluidity and grace. Linen emerges as the dominant fabric, its natural texture giving each ensemble a sense of relaxed sophistication. From loose pants to oversized shirts, the relaxed silhouettes exude a calm elegance, inviting the wearer to embrace their unique style.

The runway collections showcased the beauty of fashion and its transformative potential, leaving audiences captivated and inspired. Seamlessly blending film and fashion to tell the story of love, the show upgraded its storytelling from previous shows, with model interactions on the catwalk reflecting various personalities.

When asked about working with models, Esosa Osunde, economics student and UFO modeling coordinator, said: “We are not looking to change anyone's identity, but we want to add it to our vision . By accepting individual differences, fashion not only celebrates individuality, but also cultivates a collective spirit of acceptance and unity. Through innovative designs and inclusive storytelling, it has the remarkable ability to bridge gaps and inspire connections, thereby shaping a more inclusive and interconnected society.

Samourra René can be reached at [email protected].