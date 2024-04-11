Jerry Cantrell calls for help as his beloved Blue Dress G&L guitar is stolen





Jerry Cantrell asked for help after his original Blue Dress G&L guitar was stolen over the weekend. The Alice in Chains guitarist posted on Instagram, alongside images of the guitar: Unfortunately, this past weekend we believe Jerry Cantrell's original Blue Dress G&L guitar was stolen from his car in Los Angeles or San Bernardino/Highland. It is pictured here and was packaged in a black G&L carrier bag. The serial number is G016467. If you have seen the guitar or have any information on its whereabouts, please contact [email protected] immediately. We are offering a reward to anyone who can help us locate the guitar. We sincerely appreciate your help. Cantrell is most often seen playing G&L Rampage guitars, and he has played the original Blue Dress guitar in the music videos for songs such as The man in the box, GrindAnd Again. The 1985 model is one of the most iconic guitars in rock history. His supporters were quick to offer their support. One said: I hate that this is happening. This guitar is legendary. So sorry Jerry. Another pointed out: “This guitar is so recognizable. Whoever stole it, give it back. You can't do anything with it except hide it. And what meaning does this have? Over the years, G&L and Cantrell have worked together on replicas, with a limited edition of 50 units just over a decade ago. These guitars will have Cantrell's signature on the back of the headstocks and will likely be in better condition than the original, which has obvious signs of use. It also has many distinctive stickers, including a Soundgarden Stronger than love banner sticker on the back. This isn't the first time Cantrell has had a guitar stolen, however. His Ernie Ball Music Man EVH guitar was stolen in 2001, but he got it back and it even made an appearance at a concert in 2018.

