Fashion
Fashion retailer threatened with boycott over allegations of Uyghur forced labor in China
Chinese online fast fashion retailer Shein, known worldwide for its affordable clothing, has become the target of a boycott campaign.
As Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the Chicago-based human rights organization Justice for All called on Muslim women to boycott Shein, alleging that she is involved in the forced labor of Uyghur Muslims in China.
The rights group said last week on social media platform X:
A jilbab is a long, loose, head-to-toe garment worn by some Muslim women that also covers the hands.
Arslan Hidayat, head of the Save Uyghur campaign, says Shein's alleged use of forced labor exacerbates the oppression of the Uyghur people.
It is crucial that Muslims use their consumer power to protest the use of forced labor and show solidarity with the Uighur community, Hidayat told VOA. It is our responsibility to prioritize ethical consumer practices and advocate for justice for the Uyghur people.
Beijing denies the existence of any forced labor in Xinjiang.
According to a Shein spokesperson, the retailer has a zero-tolerance policy on forced labor.
We take visibility across our entire supply chain seriously and are committed to respecting human rights. To comply with U.S. law, we require our contractors to only source cotton from approved regions, the company spokesperson told VOA in an email response.
Concerns about Shein's sourcing practices extend to its use of Xinjiang cotton. Bloomberg lab testing in November 2022 found that Shein's clothing contains fibers from Xinjiang cotton, which is banned in the United States under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, signed into law in June 2022.
The law bans imports from Xinjiang and products made by Uyghurs who would be forced to work for a minimum wage, unless companies can demonstrate the absence of forced labor.
Despite U.S. bans on imports from thorough examination.
Bipartisan leaders of a congressional committee focused on the Chinese Communist Party have called on the Biden administration to step up efforts against imports linked to Chinese forced labor, urging the closure of commercial flaws used by e-commerce giants such as Shein and Temu.
The United States needs a more comprehensive entity list and more sanctions, according to Yalkun Uluyol, a research consultant in Istanbul who studies forced labor practices in China.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection placed the companies on an entity list to prohibit imports into the U.S. market. However, there is a need to establish a more inclusive list of companies that have documented evidence of forced labor, Uluyol told VOA.
Uluyol said the Chinese government's measures in Xinjiang are nominally aimed at reducing poverty, but in reality constitute a forced labor program. He said that under new anti-espionage regulations introduced in China, one cannot even request supplier information from a China-based company.
Add online censorship and a lack of transparency to the mix, making it difficult to have enough information about the supply chain, let alone corporate complicity in forced labor, Uluyol said.
Hidayat noted that although Ramadan is a month of sacrifice and spiritual reflection, many Muslims purchase prayer clothes from Shein during this time.
Shein is a popular clothing brand founded in China for North American consumers. Particularly among Muslim communities, they are regular customers because of the cheap prices of hijabs, abayas and jilbabs, Hidayat explained.
Shein promotes its products to influencers on social media, particularly Muslims.
During Ramadan, which ended Wednesday in most countries, some Muslim YouTubers showcased Shein Islamic clothing options, in partnership with the brand.
VOA reached out to some for their views on Justice for All's boycott of Shein, but they did not respond.
Founded in 2012 and backed by California-based Sequoia Capital and China-based IDG Capital, Shein has become a fast fashion giant targeting Gen Z consumers outside of China.
In 2019, the company is moving its headquarters from mainland China to Singapore and operates in more than 150 countries and regions.
THE Financial Times reported in March that Shein's total sales reached $45 billion last year and its 2023 profit nearly tripled between 2022 and 2023. more than 2 billion dollars. Its closest competitors, H&M and Zara, earned $820 million and $580 million, respectively.
