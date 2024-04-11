Brandy Melville documentary recap: 5 shocking revelations

Behind the nostalgic feel of Brandy Melville's clothes and the Tumblr/Instagram photoshoots they inspired lies a toxic work environment and fashion practices that harm our physical environment, planet Earth.

In Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion, filmmaker Eva Orner took viewers behind the scenes of the brand that rose to prominence in the 2010s with teenage girls, who considered any Brandy Melville clothing item a status symbol that would increase their popularity. and freshness. Founder Stephen Marsan's behavior reverberated among executives, some of whom spoke anonymously about their time working at the clothing company.

Due to ongoing litigation, two former associates of Brandy Melville have requested that their identities be obscured, said a preface read before the documentary began. They are performed by actors reading the transcripts of their interviews.

These two men, one a former vice president and the other a former store owner, corroborated the accounts of former employees who worked in stores behind the counter and retail supply in an oppressive work environment.

The women and girls who worked in Brandy Melville stores weren't shy about sharing experiences that made them feel uncomfortable and characterized by subpar standards in a workplace. Here are some of the most shocking documentaries to remember:

The founder, Stephan Marsan, ran the company's Instagram page

The trailer hinted that Stephen Marsan, the company's founder and man behind the curtain, ran Brandy Melville's Instagram. He reposted photos taken by other girls on Brandy Melville's Instagram and contacted them; or ask his right-hand man Jesse Longo to contact them and offer to work together, as was the case for photographer Willow, who shared her story in the documentary.

He also asked employees to take store-style photos daily, or whenever they were on duty, which were then texted directly to him. Sometimes these have been considered for social media.

Later in the document, Kate Taylor, who wrote the article about the company for Business Insider, recalls an employee telling her about looking over Marsans' shoulder to see that he had kept all the photos of her in a folder to review each time. he wanted.

Marsan asked for photos of his chest and feet, and the girls don't know where they went.

In-store or team photoshoots initially included full-body photos, in addition to upper halves, but former employees also mentioned being asked to share photos of the chest and feet. When asked about the purpose of these measures, some of them were not sure. Another staff member vividly remembers asking why he had to do this, and an older employee made it clear that it wasn't up for discussion.

The girl who questioned this practice gave two weeks' notice and left because she no longer felt safe working at Brandy Melville.

Brandy Melville sold different sizes at one point

Before moving to the slippery slope of one size fits all, later changed to say one size fits all, the clothing company had different sizes in stock. They later got rid of all sizes beyond small. The employees expressed concern that they were only selling small sizes, to which the response was ambiguous, and a girl later in the film explained how the workers were starting to outgrow the tiny clothes that definitely didn't fit to all bodies.

The Textile Hubs of Prato, Italy, a double involvement

Orner used the chaos behind Brandy Melville as a jumping off point to address the broader environmental effects of fast fashion. One of the sites studied is Prato, Italy, described as a fast fashion hub by the city's mayor himself, Matteo Biffoni. Pronto Moda is a label that was invented there, designating clothes worn 4 or 5 times before being thrown away.

A source police force checks businesses randomly to make sure their practices are legitimate and humane, but the mayor cited cases where they discovered slave labor.

Later in the documentary, after studying the global impact of the waste crisis in places like Ghana, Biffoni explained how, 100 years before climate change became a concern, Prato had also welcomed recycling companies who reused old fabrics to make new clothes.

Landfills in Accra, Ghana in Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion (Max)

Dumps in Ghana

Brandy Melville isn't the only company contributing to the environmental crisis. Clothes thrown in the trash or donated in America are thrown away in Ghana. The documentary took viewers to Accra, Ghana (the capital) to the Kantamanto Market, the world's largest second-hand economy, where 15 million new clothes are thrown away every week. Ghana has just 32 million people, meaning every citizen would have to buy one outfit a week to keep up, according to Sammy Oteng of the Gold Foundation.

40% of clothing ends up in the waste stream around Accra, Ghana. There's no landfill, so they either burn them or the clothes go into the ocean. A beach cleanup scene shows how the shores of the port city were flooded, with clothes buried 8 feet under the sand, and probably also on the ocean floor. Researcher Joe Ayesu described 96 counts of microfibers in 10 ml of filtered water.

OR's Liz Ricketts describes the city as the main port of exit for humans trafficked as slaves to the Americas, and in a terrible cycle it has now become the main port of entry for second-hand clothing sent back as waste , perpetuating colonialism and exploiting the bodies of Ghanaians, especially women who wear loads of clothing too healthy for their spines to remain intact.

Brandy Hellville and the Cult of Fast Fashion is now streaming on Max.