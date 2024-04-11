Fashion retailer Esprit gains 150% thanks to potential private equity investment





Esprit was once considered a trendy brand in the 1990s. Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Based in Hong Kong Esprit Holdingsthe once high-flying fashion retailer with a global presence, has seen its shares skyrocket 150% in the past two days as the company said it was in talks with an international private equity firm not disclosed to help it turn around its ailing operations in Europe. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday, Esprit said the private equity firm had expressed interest in submitting a non-binding offer for a potential partnership. The planned deal involves the private equity firm taking control of Esprit's European operations and helping with their restructuring and turnaround, the clothing retailer said. The company was also interested in investing in Esprit, he adds. The announcement comes two days after Esprit announced that its Belgian subsidiary had filed insolvency proceedings with the European country's local court. The fashion house blamed the insolvency of its Belgian subsidiary on high energy and logistics costs, negative consumer confidence and high rents, adding that its closure was inevitable. Its Swiss subsidiary also filed for bankruptcy in March. Esprit, once a blue-chip Hong Kong company that sold clothes considered fashionable in the 1990s, has attempted to make a comeback but has so far struggled with mounting losses. In its earnings report, Esprit said its 2023 net loss widened to HK$2.3 billion ($290 million), from HK$882 million a year earlier. The company's revenue, more than 60% of which comes from its European retail and wholesale operations, also fell 16% year-on-year to HK$5.9 billion. Michael Ying, former president of Esprit. Antony Dickson/South China Morning Post via Getty Images Founded in 1968 in San Francisco, Esprit began to take off after Hong Kong businessman Michael Ying, who was its main sourcing agent, bought the company from co-founders Susie and Doug Tompkins in 1989. Edited by Ying, Esprit had grown from a small company in San Francisco. -known brand of a global fashion house present in Europe, America and Asia. The company went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1993 and saw its market capitalization peak at HK$161 billion in 2007. Esprit's success propelled Ying to billionaire status in 2004. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> The 2008 global financial crisis took a toll on Esprit's business, and the company has since struggled to regain success in the face of increasingly intense competition from fast fashion brands like Zara and H&M. Ying sold most of his stake in Esprit after stepping down as chairman in 2006. He remains one of the richest people in Hong Kong, with a net worth Forbes estimated at $2.2 billion. Over the past decade, Esprit has been forced to exit the markets of North America, Australia, Asia and part of Europe. Today, its share price is down 99.7% from its peak of HK$111.8 in 2007. The company is now led by CEO William Pak and his wife Christin Chiu, who is the president. Both Pak and Chiu are trained lawyers. Esprit's current shareholders include Karen Lo of the Lo family who runs Vitasoy International, one of Hong Kong's leading plant-based food and beverage manufacturers.

