Philipps' Busy Daughter Birdie Wears Mom's Dress to Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Philipps' busy daughter, Birdie Leigh, modeled a vintage “Lacy” dress for Olivia Rodrigo. By attending Rodrigos Visit of the guts in New York at Madison Square Garden, the 15-year-old wore a familiar-looking red and black lace dress to the pop-punk concert. For the outing, Birdie wore her mother's Betsey Johnson dress from 1999. The Fashion Brand shared a side-by-side photo of the mother and daughter wearing the dress 25 years apart. The teen smiles broadly in the arena as she wears the dark brown crushed velvet dress, which features black lace detailing on its bodice and straps. One of the main differences between the two styles is that Philipps, 44, embraced '90s makeup trends and wore dark brown lipstick. Betsey Johnson's account captioned the cute comparison photo: #twinning alert! Birdie wore the same vintage Betsey dress that Busy wore in 1999 on the GUTS tour. #VintageBetseyJohnson #BetseyBabes.” Birdie Silverstein in 2024 and Busy Philipps in 1999.

Busy Philipps/Instagram; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Philipps shares daughters Birdie and Cricket Pearl with ex-husband Marc Silverstein. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. While Philipps may have helped style her daughter's hair for the concert, the actress previously told PEOPLE that receiving the same styling help isn't always in return. During the season 3 premiere of Girls5eva in New York on March 8, the actress was asked if any of her daughters helped her prepare for her big night. Philipps replied: “No, are you kidding?” “Even though I used FaceTime with both girls. Birdie is at a boarding school in Sweden and we used FaceTime while I did my hair and makeup,” revealed the Freaks and Geeks alum. She's really sweet and I miss her so much, I'm going to cry.” Busy Philipps and her daughters Birdie and Cricket.

Busy Philipps/Instagram

Before Girls5eva first, Philipps said Entertainment tonight that co-parenting her daughters with Silverstein, 52, has brought her both good and difficult times. “I think we both understood, fundamentally, that we made a promise to each other and to our children,” she shared. Explain how “part of the promise is different”, but when it comes to “raising [their] children together”, nothing has changed. “Being able to communicate is important and necessary,” added the mother of two. “And we weren't going to let hurt feelings on our side affect how we can show up for what is essentially still a family.

