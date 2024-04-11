'Curio' in Miami Beach showcases cowboy fashion with help from some big stars – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





Fashion divas like J.Lo, Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé are all embracing the Western era. Decorations also like dizzying outfits. We took inspiration from the fashionistas at Curio in Miami Beach. So, strap on your saddles and check it out! Miami is definitely not Texas. But when it comes to cowboy chic fashion. Danielle Licata, owner of Curio: I'm definitely seeing a lot of trends in jean silhouettes, lasso legs, wide-leg jeans, rips and repairs of all kinds, which is very Western. Curio at Faena Bazaar in Miami Beach does Country 305 style. Danielle Licata: We love the western atmosphere. I love how it combines with glamorous fashion. So westerns took a different turn and became a little more than just jeans and t-shirts. All thanks to mega celebrities like: Danielle Licata: Many celebrities have jumped on this trend, J.Lo, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, obviously Beyoncé. Get off the horse you've been riding on and start with this fashionable helmet. Danielle Licata: You can make a felt hat, which is very traditional. Obviously, in warmer climates, people are looking for straw that they can also wear to the beach and with an anytime outfit. But a lot of the hats we love right now feature amazing embroidery, whether it's fancy pins, stitching, or mending details. And denim on denim is also doing the rounds. Danielle Licata: These are new denim silhouettes that are trending, whether it's the lasso, the slash or kind of like a very relaxed, wider leg silhouette. And mixing it with leather or bustiers and putting on this denim jacket or this sort of denim bowlero. Say hello to leather, suedes and fringes. We think they will stay and these. Danielle Licata: Little crop tops, baby t-shirts are back, graphic t-shirts, so we were seeing a kind of return of the t-shirt that we could also dress with leather pants or coated pants , a metallic thing, and a kind of mix that vibes but definitely still shows the skin. Accessories are also very useful and make a big difference. Danielle Licata: I think it doesn't matter if it's gold or silver, but definitely statement necklaces and there's a lot of love for earrings. Belts are back, we have all different varieties of belts at the moment, skinny with a nice little western detail or very very wide that you can put on a flowy dress that can westernize things that are already in your wardrobe. Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

