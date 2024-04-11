Fashion
Her wedding dress is the same as her mother-in-law's evening dress, so the groom's family boycotts the wedding unless the bride returns hers » TwistedSifter
After regularly reading posts on Reddit, I'm starting to think that deciding to get married might be one of the worst things you can do for your relationship.
Seriously.
OP bought a casual wedding dress but then I found out his MIL bought the same dress in a different color for her birthday party.
I didn't invite MIL to buy wedding dresses because our relationship is awkward, but I thought I'd show her a photo to make her feel included.
My dress is a beautiful flowy beach dress, but technically not a wedding dress and can be ordered in color. I bought it from a small local boutique that we both love.
MIL said I couldn't wear the dress because she bought the same one for her 50th birthday, which was two weeks after my wedding.
MIL has the dress but in a mint green color (there's enough detail that it's still clearly the same dress) and she has the receipt to prove she got it first.
Lavish birthday parties are common in our circle, so I know she invested a lot of time and money into this party.
Her MIL wants her to return it, but OP said no thanks.
I said I would still wear the dress (even though I could easily return it without loss) because I didn't do it out of malice and I love it.
Mil said if she wore it two weeks after me, everyone would think she was pathetic and copying her son's wife. I said sorry but that's not really my problem.
Now her fiancé's entire family has basically cut her off and is no longer coming to the wedding.
Everyone has gone crazy since I said that. Her entire side of the family and the friends MIL invited all pulled out of the wedding, so about 15 people and it will be noticeable.
His sisters were supposed to be by his side at the wedding party, but they gave up and blocked him from everything.
His stepfather doesn't talk to him and says he regrets raising him and that he's not a real man because a real man would defend his mother.
His bio dad is even on MIL's side, which doesn't surprise me because they're good friends, but he called us to shame us the other night.
We have reached the point where things could become beyond repair.
My fiancé is suffering and found out his family had a big day at the beach and invited everyone except him. He called MIL and they talked but didn't come to a resolution. She said if I refuse to do the right thing, the only answer is that no one who goes to her party can go to the wedding.
He tried to call SIL and found that she had blocked him. He's mad at me now and feels like she got him first
Edit for some info – Mil has never really acted like this before. She's extremely laid back, doesn't show emotion, doesn't really seek attention, which is why my fiance is so confused
At this point I think the relationship with his sisters and stepfather is beyond repair at the moment and I'm afraid of having them at the wedding.
Does Reddit think she should return the dress? Let's find out!
The first comment says everyone needs to grow up.
This person thinks OP should be the other person.
However, not everyone agrees.
After all, who takes the life of their family over a dress?
Honestly, opinions are everywhere.
I'm not sure what's going on here.
I would probably return the dress just to try to help my fiancé.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this article about a girl who got invited to her parents' 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
|
Sources
2/ https://twistedsifter.com/2024/04/her-wedding-dress-is-the-same-as-her-mother-in-laws-party-dress-so-the-fiances-family-is-boycotting-the-wedding-unless-the-bride-returns-hers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Her wedding dress is the same as her mother-in-law's evening dress, so the groom's family boycotts the wedding unless the bride returns hers » TwistedSifter
- Kobo unveils first color e-book reader
- The Arizona state senator who had an abortion has thrown out the restrictive ban
- A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes the basin
- Government transfers prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas as punishment
- Ekrem Imamoglu on Turkey's renewed faith in democracy
- Apple 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is $550 off today only
- Bobcats head to Southern California for a big weekend at the track
- Goodbye skinny jeans. See you in the next cycle
- Humanes AI Pin wants to free you from your phone
- Warwickshire was chosen as a roadmap for the national reform of children's social care services Warwickshire County Council
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership