Her wedding dress is the same as her mother-in-law's evening dress, so the groom's family boycotts the wedding unless the bride returns hers » TwistedSifter

After regularly reading posts on Reddit, I'm starting to think that deciding to get married might be one of the worst things you can do for your relationship.

Seriously.

OP bought a casual wedding dress but then I found out his MIL bought the same dress in a different color for her birthday party.

I didn't invite MIL to buy wedding dresses because our relationship is awkward, but I thought I'd show her a photo to make her feel included. My dress is a beautiful flowy beach dress, but technically not a wedding dress and can be ordered in color. I bought it from a small local boutique that we both love. MIL said I couldn't wear the dress because she bought the same one for her 50th birthday, which was two weeks after my wedding. MIL has the dress but in a mint green color (there's enough detail that it's still clearly the same dress) and she has the receipt to prove she got it first. Lavish birthday parties are common in our circle, so I know she invested a lot of time and money into this party.

Her MIL wants her to return it, but OP said no thanks.

I said I would still wear the dress (even though I could easily return it without loss) because I didn't do it out of malice and I love it. Mil said if she wore it two weeks after me, everyone would think she was pathetic and copying her son's wife. I said sorry but that's not really my problem.

Now her fiancé's entire family has basically cut her off and is no longer coming to the wedding.

Everyone has gone crazy since I said that. Her entire side of the family and the friends MIL invited all pulled out of the wedding, so about 15 people and it will be noticeable. His sisters were supposed to be by his side at the wedding party, but they gave up and blocked him from everything. His stepfather doesn't talk to him and says he regrets raising him and that he's not a real man because a real man would defend his mother. His bio dad is even on MIL's side, which doesn't surprise me because they're good friends, but he called us to shame us the other night.

We have reached the point where things could become beyond repair.

My fiancé is suffering and found out his family had a big day at the beach and invited everyone except him. He called MIL and they talked but didn't come to a resolution. She said if I refuse to do the right thing, the only answer is that no one who goes to her party can go to the wedding. He tried to call SIL and found that she had blocked him. He's mad at me now and feels like she got him first Edit for some info – Mil has never really acted like this before. She's extremely laid back, doesn't show emotion, doesn't really seek attention, which is why my fiance is so confused At this point I think the relationship with his sisters and stepfather is beyond repair at the moment and I'm afraid of having them at the wedding.

